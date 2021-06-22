ATLANTIC – Atlantic knew how to get out of a couple of sticky situations Tuesday night vs. Carroll Kuemper Catholic.
Twice, the Knights loaded the bases, in the third and fifth innings. Both times, the Trojans used their skills to send the Knights away empty.
The Trojans, meantime, connected on their chances in a hard-fought 5-0 victory over the Knights in a key Hawkeye Ten Conference battle.
The Knights first loaded the bases in the third, off a hit, an intentional walk and an error. Problem was, there were two out, and all it took was for Alyssa Derby to snag a towering popup behind the plate to end the threat.
The second time the Knights juice the bags, with one out in the fifth inning, came after a pair of hits were stringed together along with a fielder’s choice that didn’t get the desired results for the Trojans. But Olivia Engler struck out the next two batters to preserve the Trojans’ 4-0 lead.
“We don’t get too nervous even with the (opponent’s) top of the order coming up and with (Knights’ top hitter Kenzie Schon) coming up,” said coach Terry Hinzmann. “We pitched extremely well in that situation. She (Engler) did a great job pitching.
“Defense, we had a couple of things we could have done better ... but good teams will make those plays.”
Engler ended with the three-hit shutout, with just one walk and nine strikeouts.
Engler’s two-run home run in the first inning was all the offense that was needed. Derby’s score on a wild pitch in the third, and RBIs by Kennedy Goergen and Jada Jensen in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, accounted for the extra runs.
Atlantic has a return matchup vs. Denison-Schleswig tonight, then hosts Harlan Thursday and travels Friday to Carroll for the rematch against Kuemper Catholic.