IOWA CITY – Ed Podolak, the Atlantic native who went on to a prolific career at the University of Iowa and later the Kansas City Chiefs, has been named to the school’s athletics Hall of Fame, the National Iowa Varsity Club and the University of Iowa Athletics Department announced Tuesday.
Podolak, who helped lead the Atlantic football team to unbeaten seasons in 1963 and 1964, went on to a sensational career at the University of Iowa. He was named first-team All-Big Ten and team MVP in 1968. He ranks in the top 20 in school history in career rushing yards, passing yards and total offense. In 1968, he set a then-school and Big Ten record, rushing for a record 286 yards on 17 attempts against Northwestern.
Podolak was selected in the second round of 1969 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs and won Super Bowl IV in 1970. Podolak is a member of Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Honor and the University of Iowa Media Hall of Fame. He has been a radio commentator for Hawkeye football since 1982.
Others named to the Hall of Fame as part of its 32nd class were Dan Bachman, Kari Hamel, Kristi Hanks, Frank “Kinney” Holbrook, Kristen Holmes, Roy Marble, Fred Mims, Diane Nukuri and Brad Penrith.
The 10-person class will be inducted into the Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 3, the evening prior to the Iowa football team’s season opener against Indiana.
All Hawkeye athletes who have earned at least one varsity letter award at Iowa are eligible for the Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame. Athletes must have completed their eligibility 10 years, and coaches/administrators five years prior to their induction.