Griswold senior Sam Olson had a great season in Corner Conference baseball, and was rewarded with a spot on the league's first-team honor squad, released this week.
One of three seniors for the Tigers, Olson hit .325 and scored 15 runs on 14 hits. Primarily a catcher, Olson went 1-3 on the mound. He also stole 15 bases.
Cale Swain was a second team pick. A sophomore, Swain hada .348 average, getting 16 hits and batting in a team-high 14 runs. He also had a team-high 23 stolen bases.
Sidney's Leighton Whipple and Cole Stenzel, East Mills' Mason Crouse, and Stanton's Colby Royal and Carter Johnston each were named elite players.
SOFTBALL
Griswold was the class of the Corner Conference, and one of the best teams to come from the Corner Conference in a long time.
The Tigers were just one of two teams statewide – both were in Class 1A, incidentally – to have just two losses on the season, with a 26-2 record. (The other team was Southeast Warren, which reached the state tournament. In contrast, Class 4A's best teams have seven losses, the most by the best teams in any class).
As it was, the Tigers dominated the all-Corner teams, with six first-team selections and a pair of second-team picks.
First teamers for coach Jody Rossell's team were Makenna Askeland, Anna Kelley, Karly Millikan, Haylee Pennock, Brenna Rossell and McKenna Wiechman. On the second team were Jenna Reynolds and Dakota Reynolds.
Pennock and Reynolds were the team's lone seniors, so – with a majority of the all-conference picks being underclassmen (three sophomores and four juniors) – it could be a very big year in 2022 for the Tigers.
All-Corner Conference Baseball
First team
East Mills: Jack Anderson, Mason Crouse. Essex: Tucker Hadden. Fremont-Mills: Jack Malcom, Kyler Owen. Griswold: Sam Olson. Sidney: Brydon Huntley, Braxton Roberts, Cole Stenzel, Leighton Whipple. Stanton: Carter Johnston, Levi Martin, Colby Royal.
Second team
East Mills: Jackson Wray. Essex: Phillip Franks. Fremont-Mills: Tyler Johnson, Ike Lemonds, Owen Thornton. Griswold: Cale Swain. Sidney: Gabe Johnson, Garett Phillips. Stanton: Josh Martin, Quentin Thornburg.
Honorable mention
Essex: Nash English. Fremont-Mills: Brady Owen. Griswold: Colton Turner.
All-Corner Conference Softball
First team
Fremont-Mills: Lily Crom, Malea Moore. Griswold: Makenna Askeland, Anna Kelley, Karly Millikan, Haylee Pennock, Brenna Rossell, McKenna Wiechman. Sidney: Jolie Sheldon. Stanton: Brooke Adams, Ali Silvius, Tara Peterson.
Second team
Essex: Sami York. Fremont-Mills: Tori Kilpatrick, Addi Meese, Macy Mitchell, Taylor Morgan, Izzy Weldon. Griswold: Dakota Reynolds, Jenna Reynolds. Sidney: Aunika Hayes, Makenna Laumann. Stanton: Mia Foster, Marleigh Johnson, Jenna Stephens.
Honorable mention
East Mills: Kylie Barrett. Essex: Tori Burns. Fremont-Mills: Chloe Johnson. Sidney: Fallon Sheldon. Stanton: Kaitlyn Bruce.