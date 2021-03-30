BEDFORD – The CAM boys were the convincing class of the eighth-team field at the Bedford Invitational Monday night.
With 155 points, the Cougars were 37 points ahead of runner-up Lenox.
Eight championships boosted the Cougars to the win, and Lane Spieker had a hand in four of those wins: the 4x100 relay (47.6, with Gabe Rouse, Austin Williams and Cade Ticknor), the long jump (19’6.75”), the 100-meter dash (11.69) and 200-meter dash (23.58).
Walker Gettler won the 400-meter dash in 57.07 while Joe Kauffman was just 0.25-seconds behind the pace. Connor McKee was first in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.44, while Ticknor won the discus in 117’3” and the 4x800-meter relay was victorius in 10:16.61 with Gettler, Michael Hill, Gavin Clayton and Rylan Oglesbee.
Adam Houser and Jeremy Sheeder scored all the points for Griswold, which finished eighth. Sheeder was third in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:50.13, and took fifth in the 1600-meter run in 5:56.73. Houser had a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter dash (1:01.12), and was sixth in the 800-meter run (2:43.38).
GIRLS
On the girls’ side, CAM was second and Griswold came in fifth. Wayne won the meet with 171 points, 77 points clear of the Cougars, while the Tigers had 63 points.
CAM’s wins came in the 200-meter dash, with Jenna Wheatley posting a time of 29.28, and Molly Venteicher in the shot put (37’2.5”); second were by Zoey Baylor in the long jump (14’0.75), Jade Jackson in the high jump (4’8”) and Mallory Behnken in the shot put (32’5”).
Hope Ogg took the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.18 for the Tigers’ lone victory. The team got three seconds: Dakota Reynolds in the 3000-meter run (13:56.20), Paige Luft in the discus (94’5”) and the shuttle hurdle relay (1:19.97, with Ogg, Whitney Pennock, Emma Mundorf and Josie Mundorf).
Both the CAM and Griswold girls’ teams will be back in action Thursday as they compete at the Audubon Early Bird Invitational.