CARROLL – The Sturm brothers, Grant and Ethan, continue to lead the Trojan boys' tennis program this spring, doing so by dominating their respective flights at the Trojan Tennis Invitational Saturday.
The meet was moved to Carroll's Graham Tennis Courts due to court availability.
No. 1 singles player Grant Sturm topped his two foes, Kuemper Catholic's Carter Soppe and Storm Lake's Josh Steffen before coming out with a nice 6-4, 6-2 win over Knoxville's Gabe Mathias in the championship.
Younger brother Ethan was even more impressive, downing Creston's Nate Wells and Newton's Thomas Hodnet before finishing up with a pair of 6-1 wins over Knoxville's Carter Short.
The Trojans went winless in doubles action, although the tandems of Bodie Johnson-Dayton Templeton and Hunter Weppler-Bryan York each came close to victory at some point during the day.
Storm Lake swept the doubles and went on to the team championship. Atlantic finished in a third-place tie with Newton.
Trojan Invitational
Saturday, April 24, at Graham Tennis Courts, Carroll
Team scores: 1. Storm Lake 26, 2. Knoxville 23, 3. (tie) Atlantic and Newton 21, 5. Carroll Kuemper 19, 6. Shenandoah 16, 7. Creston 14.
Atlantic results
No. 1 singles: Grant Sturm def. Carter Soppe (CK) 6-2, 6-3; Sturm def. Josh Steffen (SL) 6-3, 6-4. Championship: Sturm def. Gabe Mattias (Knox) 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2 singles: Ethan Sturm def. Eli Schuster (Shen) 6-3, 6-3; Sturm def. Thomas Hodnet (N) 6-3, 6-2. Championship: Sturm def. Carter Short (Knox) 6-1, 6-1.
No. 1 doubles: Blake Baumgartner-Johnny Valtman (N) def. Bodie Johnson-Dayton Templeton 6-1, 6-3. Fifth-place match: James Kunz-Daniel Merritt (Cre) def. Johnson-Templeton 6-2, 6-4. Championship: Jaylen Saengchanpheng-Kevin Lopez (SL) def. Baumgartner-Valtman 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2 doubles: Quentin Slater-Dylan Gray (Shen) def. Hunter Weppler-Bryan York 6-1, 7-5; Grant Liston-Joe Ferguson (Knox) def. Weppler-York 6-2, 2-6, 10-5. Championship: Wency Navarro-Leo Vang (SL) def. Will Puh-Gus Collison (CK) 7-6 (6), 6-3.