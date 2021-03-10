MARSHALLTOWN – The Nishna Valley Family YMCA Flying Sharks had an outstanding meet at the state YMCA swimming meet Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7.
Boosted by a pair of state championship finishes and nine runner-up performances, the Flying Sharks took second place in Division 4, coming in with 343 points, three points behind Muscatine.
Jaxon Gordon and Alex Lihs brought home state championships. Gordon’s came in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.93. He ended up tied with Des Moines Y’s Reed Robbins, who also posted a time of 25.93, so the two shared the the state title.
Lihs, competing in the 13-14-year-old division, won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:01.44, nearly three seconds ahead of second place.
Lihs also had a pair of runner-up finishes in his division, in the 200-yard backstroke (2:15.79) and 50-yard backstroke (28.83).
Also on the boys’ side, Bryan York als brought home two silver medals, in the 400-yard medley (4:39.71) and 500-yard freestyle (5:11.05). Kyler Rieken (29.01 in the 50-yard butterfly) and Gordon (57.88 in the 100-yard freestyle) were the other individual runners-up in their divisions.
The boys also had a relay finish second: the 11-12-year-old freestyle relay with a time of 1:54.88.
Lexi Reynolds was the lone top-two finisher on the girls’ side, with a time of 1:59.27 in the 200-yard freestyle and 5:30.70 in the 500-yard freestyle. Both were good for second place.
It was noted that two girls who had qualified for the state meet were unable to go, forcing the coaches to scratch in three individual events and two relays. Had they been able to compete, it was likely that the team would have won.
Competing for the Flying Sharks were Emma Gordon, Faith Larsen, Lexi Reynolds and Maelie Rieken for the girls; and Brayden Atkinson, Lucas Doyle, Jaxon Gordon, Aiden Kjergaard, Alex Lihs, Hunter Quist, Keaten Rieken, Kort Rieken, Kyler Rieken, Alex Sampson, Abe Schechinger and Bryan York.
Iowa YMCA State Swim Meet
March 6-7 at Marshalltown Family YMCA
Nishna Valley results
Boys 11-12 50 butterfly: 8. Hunter Quist 31.29, 17. Kort Rieken 34.89.
Boys 11-12 200 freestyle: 4. Jaxon Gordon 2:11.73.
Boys 13-14 200 freestyle: 7. Keaten Rieken 2:06.63.
Girls 15-21 200 freestyle: 2. Lexi Reynolds 1:59.27.
Boys 15-21 200 freestyle: 8. Brayden Atkinson 2:05.08.
Boys 11-12 200 medley relay: 3. NVFY (Hunter Quist, Aiden Kjergaard, Jaxon Gordon, Kort Rieken) 2:14.83.
Boys 15-21 200 medley relay: 4. NVFY (Kyler Rieken, Alex Samoson, Brayden Atkinson, Bryan York) 1:58.89.
Girls 8-under 25 freestyle: 14. Maelie Rieken 19.52.
Girls 9-10 50 freestyle: 6. Faith Larsen 32.17.
Boys 11-12 50 freestyle: 1. Jaxon Gordon 25.93, 19. Kort Rieken 30.34.
Girls 13-14 50 freestyle: 9. Emma Gordon 27.17.
Boys 13-14 50 freestyle: 13. Keaten Rieken 25.88.
Boys 15-21 50 freestyle: 7. Alex Sampson 24.21, 19. Kyler Rieken 26.55.
Boys 12-21 200 medley: 4. Brayden Atkinson 2:24.13.
Girls 9-10 100 medley: 9. Faith Larsen 1:27.21.
Boys 11-12 100 medley: 11. Aiden Kjergaard 1:15.01.
Boys 12-21 400 medley: 2. Bryan York 4:39.71.
Boys 11-12 50 backstroke: 8. Hunter Quist 34.52.
Boys 13-21 50 butterfly: 2. Kyler Rieken 29.01.
Boys 12-21 200 backstroke: 2. Alex Lihs 2:15.79.
Girls 9-10 50 butterfly: 4. Faith Larsen 37.04.
Boys 13-21 50 breaststroke: 16. Abe Schechinger 36.45.
Boys 11-12 50 breaststroke: 14. Aiden Kjergaard 40.42.
Boys 13-21 50 backstroke: 2. Alex Lihs 28.83.
Boys 12-21 200 breaststroke: 4. Bryan York 2:37.39.
Girls 8-under 50 freestyle: Maelie Rieken 38.93.
Boys 11-12 100 freestyle: 2. Jaxon Gordon 57.88.
Boys 13-14 100 freestyle: 9. Keaten Rieken 57.18.
Girls 15-21 100 freestyle: 4. Lexi Reynolds 56.56.
Boys 15-21 100 freestyle: 9. Brayden Atkinson 56.10.
Boys 11-12 100 breaststroke: 15. Aiden Kjergaard 1:30.49.
Boys 15-21 100 breaststroke: 7. Alex Sampson 1:14.02, 13. Kyler Rieken 1:24.54.
Girls 8-under 25 backstroke: 16. Maelie Rieken 23.38.
Boys 11-12 100 backstroke: 12. Hunter Quist 1:17.36.
Boys 13-14 100 backstroke: 1. Alex Lihs 1:04.44.
Girls 12-21 500 freestyle: 2. Lexi Reynolds 5:30.70.
Boys 12-21 500 freestyle: 2. Bryan York 5:11.05.
Boys 11-12 200 relay: 2. NVFY (Kort Rieken, Aiden Kjergaard, Hunter Quist, Jaxon Gordon) 1:54.88.
Boys 13-14 200 relay: 6. NVFY (Alex Lihs, Lucas Doyle, Abe Schechinger, Keaten Rieken) 1:50.72.
Boys 15-21 200 relay: 5. NVFY (Kyler Rieken, Brayden Atkinson, Bryan York, Alex Sampson) 1:41.07.