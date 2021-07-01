CAM drew one of the top two seeds in its substate and will be in the hunt for a spot at the Iowa Class 1A state baseball tournament when play kicks off the last week of July at Merchants Stadium in Carroll.
The Cougars, along with the area's six other Class 1A/2A teams, learned their post-season assignments this past week, and here they are:
CLASS 1A
Note: District games are July 10, 13 and 17, with the substate game July 20.
* Substate 7: CAM drew the top seed in District 13 and will host Griswold in a 7 p.m. first-round game, following the Bedford-Southwest Valley of Corning game. Anita will be the site of the semifinal and district championship games. The lower half of the bracket, hosted by Lenox, has the host Tigers, plus East Union, Nodaway Valley and Orient-Macksburg.
District 14's top teams are Council Bluffs St. Albert and Sidney, with Council Bluffs the site of the district semifinals and finals. The substate championship will be at a site to be announced.
* Substate 8: Audubon, in District 15, will travel to Logan for their opening-round game vs. Woodbine, slated for 5 p.m. The winner will face Logan-Magnolia or Boyer Valley in the semifinal at Logan. The other half of the District 15 bracket, to be hosted by Tri-Center has the top-seeded Trojans, plus Ar-We-Va, IKM-Manning and West Harrison. The district championship is at Neola.
The substate final is at West High School, Sioux City. Kingsley-Pierson and Woodbury Central are the top seeds of District 16.
CLASS 2A
Note: District games are July 10, 13 and 17, with the substate game July 20.
* Substate 2: ACGC had a 10-17 record (as of Thursday afternoon) and will host District 4 first-round games. The Chargers will host South Central Calhoun (1-17) at 7 p.m., following the Southeast Valley of Gowrie-West Central Valley contest is decided. The winners travel to Van Meter for the district semifinals, where the ACGC-South Central Calhoun winner faces Woodward-Granger at 5 p.m., and the Southeast Valley-West Central Valley winner gets Van Meter.
The district final is at Van Meter, with the substate final will be at Fort Dodge. Pocahontas Area and Alta-Aurelia are the top seeds.
* Substate 8: AHSTW will be in a battle of five-win teams, as the Vikings (5-12) will face 5-17 Shenandoah at 5 p.m. at Treynor. The other half of District 15's first-round games has the host Cardinals taking on Red Oak at 7 p.m. The district semifinals are at Underwood, where the top-seeded Eagles await the AHSTW-Shenandoah winner, while Clarinda will face the Treynor-Red Oak winner.
Carroll Kuemper and Panorama are the top teams from District 16, which feeds into Substate 8. The District 15 and 16 winners will meet in the substate final at a site to be determined.