WIC brackets
released
Underwood will be the host site for semifinal and championship rounds of the Western Iowa Conference baseball and softball tournaments, set for June 28 through July 2.
Pairings are as follows:
Baseball
June 28:
- At Neola – 5:30 p.m.: IKM-Manning (8) vs. Riverside (9); winner vs. Tri-Center (1), 20 minutes after conclusion first game. At Underwood – 5:30 p.m.: Logan-Magnolia (4) vs. Missouri Valley (5); Underwood (2) vs. AHSTW (7), 20 minutes after conclusion of first game. At Treynor – 7 p.m.: Treynor (3) vs. Audubon (6),
June 30:
- At Underwood – Semifinals at 5:30 p.m. and 20 minutes after conclusion of first game.
July 2:
- At Underwood – Third-place game at 5:30 p.m., championship 20 minutes after conclusion of first game.
Softball
June 29:
- At Underwood – 5:30 p.m.: Tri-Center (8) vs. IKM-Manning (9); winner vs. Underwood (1), 20 minutes after first game concludes. At Logan – 5:30 p.m.: Riverside (4) vs. Audubon (5); Logan-Magnolia (2) vs. Missouri Valley (7), 20 minutes after first game concludes. At Avoca – 7 p.m.: AHSTW (3) vs. Treynor (6).
July 1:
- At Underwood – Semfinal games at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m; championship game at 8 p.m.
Corner tourneys
cancelled
Due to severe weather passing through southwest Iowa on Thursday, and forecast storms for Friday, both the baseball and softball Corner Conference tournaments were cancelled.
The finals for both sports were to have been played in Sidney Friday night.
Griswold was the top softball seed and drew the fifth seed for baseball.