ANITA – The Atlantic Trojans came to Anita on Tuesday night to face off against the CAM Cougars in one of the final games before the post season begins.
The Trojans started the game off on the right track. Gunner Kirchhoff hit a home run as the third batter to give the Trojans a quick three runs. Atlantic got some more batters on base but failed to convert them to runs. CAM failed to produce anything to make it a 3-0 lead after the first inning.
Atlantic added to their lead in the second inning with a run by Grant Sturm to create a 4-0 lead. The Trojans had other opportunities to score with many batters walked but couldn’t convert. The game got slow after that with both teams failing to score in the third, fourth, and fifth inning.
With only two innings left, the Cougars were needing a comeback. Atlantic stomped any chances of a comeback happening with four more runs in the sixth inning. The Cougars did avoid a shut out with a run but the Trojans cruised to a 8-1 win.
The CAM Cougars fall to 19-4 on the year and will look to gain some momentum when they head to Exira on Wednesday to face off against Exira-EHK. The Atlantic Trojans improved to 8-11 on the year and will look to keep winning when they go to Guthrie Center to face off against ACGC.
Atlantic starter Lane Nelson struck out nine batters and giving up five hits. The Cougars gave up six hits but issued 13 walks on the night.
“Our kids did a very good job getting ahead and keeping the thumb on them,” said Atlantic Joe Brummer. “Our kids played well and I’m very pleased.”