DES MOINES – Trevin Suhr tried breaking the two-minute mark at the state qualifying meet.
He fell a little bit short, but the ACGC junior still wanted to meet the goal.
At state, it was mission accomplished.
His time of 1:59.86 cracked the two-minute barrier in a race some call the half-mile, but either way, it got him a fourth-place medal on the final day of the Class 2A state track meet at Drake Stadium.
“I tried making two the last meet but didn’t quite come up to it, I think I got a 2:05, but I still qualified, and I’m really happy about breaking two.
Coach told me game plan how to do, how I needed to (get) 28 (seconds) that first 200 and then come up 58 or 59 (seconds) that first lap,” he said.
Suhr was placed in the first heat, based off state qualifying meet times, and won the heat comfortably. His time held up and got him the fourth-place medal.
“Yeah,” he admitted when asked if he wished he’d been placed in the second (and so-called faster) heat. “There were a lot of good runners in the and I would have gotten pushed a little bit more. But overall I’m happy with how I did.”
Suhr came back later to run the 1600-meter run, coming in at 4:36.72.
AHSTW’s results from Saturday:
Girls’ sprint medley relay:
- The team of Kaleah Guyer, Delaney Goshorn, Cora Comer and Holly Hoepner finished in 1:56.73, good for 20th place.
Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Hoepner, a senior, closed out her career as a Lady Vike with a time of 15.89, good for sixth place.