ATLANTIC – Mike McDermott's successor to the head football coaching job at Atlantic will apparently come from within.
According to the Atlantic School Board's agenda for Wednesday, Joe Brummer, an assistant coach for the Trojans, is listed as being offered the job.
His hire will be pending school board approval.
Brummer is a 2012 Harlan graduate and part of that school's rich football tradition. During his senior year, he led the Cyclones to the Iowa Class 3A semifinals, with his work as offensive lineman earning him a second-team all-state honor. He was selected to participate in the Shrine Bowl to cap off the season.
He went on to an outstanding career at Morningside College in Sioux City.
Brummer is an eighth-grade science teacher at Atlantic Middle School. As part of his assistant coaching duties in football, he was part of a staff that saw the Trojans compile a 7-2 record this past fall, including five straight shutout victories and the school's first "round of 16" playoff berth since 2002.
Among his other coaching duties at Atlantic include the head varsity baseball position.
The school board meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Atlantic Middle School Media Center.