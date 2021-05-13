The Audubon girls picked up their third win of the season, and their second over Southwest Valley by a 5-4 score.
The Wheelers won two of three doubles matches, with No. 1 Kya Petersen and Aleah Hermansen (8-1) and No. 2 Rachel Huess and Sophia Sebetka (8-2) both winning.
Petersen, Hermansen and Jill Denny all won singles matches, each at 8-1, to secure the win.
AUDUBON BOYS SHUT OUT AT DISTRICTS
The Audubon boys tennis played their four players in doubles at the Class 1A district meet Thursday in Carroll, and despite their best efforts both teams were shut out in the opening round.
The team of Eli Deist and Tyler Ruggard were beaten in a pair of 6-0 games to Carroll Kuemper’s Sam Janssen and Blake Pottebaum. Connor Christensen and Jake Lauritsen fared a little better before dropping a 6-2, 6-0 decision to Harlan’s Nick Anderson and Stephen Lienen.
Christensen and Deist are freshmen, while Laurtisen and Rugaard are juniors, meaning they all will return next year.
Denison-Schleswig was the team champion; Kuemper and Council Bluffs St. Albert were second and third.