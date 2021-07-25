The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of July 22, 2021 for southwest Iowa:
Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Greenfield Lake will offer good bass fishing this summer.Catfishing has been good. Black Crappie - Slow: There is a large year class of 7-inch crappies. Sorting is needed for the larger fish. Bluegill - Fair: Troll or drift small jigs to catch 7.5 inch bluegill. Channel Catfish - Fair: Try cut bait or stink bait fished around the jetties. Anglers have the opportunity to catch a trophy-sized channel cat. Largemouth Bass - Good: Greenfield has a good bass population with a high percentage of 14- to 16-inch fish.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one-half mile south of Anita: Water clarity remains good. Black Crappie - Fair: There is a large year class of 6-inch crappies. Sorting is needed for the larger fish. Bluegill - Fair: Find bluegills around the roadbeds and slow trolling the creek channels in 8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass - Good: Largemouth bass are in the tree piles and along vegetation edges.
Lake Manawa, Pottawattamie County, southwest edge of Council Bluffs: Catfishing has been good late in the day. Channel Catfish - Good: Try prepared stink bait or cut bait fished along the west shoreline. Freshwater Drum - Fair: Freshwater drum are not targeted often. They are very good to eat, easy to catch and put up a good fight. Cast a night crawler on the bottom with a small split shot or slip weight. Walleye - Fair: Troll crankbaits on the west side of the lake. Cast a leech or crawler under a slip bobber around Tin Can dyke. The dredge cuts will also hold walleyes.
Littlefield Lake, Audubon County, four miles east of Exira: No report
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Greenfield: Meadow has a good fish population. Bluegills will average 8-inches and black crappies 10- to 12-inches. Largemouth bass and channel catfish are also doing well. Black Crappie - Slow: Find black crappies around the deeper tree piles in the lake. Fish average 10-inches. Bluegill - Fair: Try fishing the tree piles to find 8-inch bluegills. Channel Catfish - Good: Anglers report catching catfish out of tree piles with cut bait. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Anglers report catching bass casting the shoreline and in the tree piles.
Orient Lake, Adair County, one mile south of Orient: No report.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southeast of Harlan: Water clarity is 30 inches. Black Crappie - Slow. Bluegill - Fair: Bluegills are associated with the thermocline during the middle of the day. Anglers are slow trolling 8 feet of water with small jigs tipped with a crawler to find fish. Largemouth Bass - Good: Cast the shore line and the tree piles to catch 14- to 16-inch largemouth bass.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, 4 miles east of Stanton: Viking Lake is 7 feet below full pool. Access is compromised. Black Crappie - Fair. Bluegil - Fair. Channel Catfish - No Report: Catch channel catfish from shore with stink bait. Largemouth Bass - Fair.
For more information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Bluegill - Slow: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with jigs fished under a bobber near cedar tree brush piles. Largemouth Bass- Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 21-inches with a jig fished near cedar tree brush piles.
Lake Icaria, Adams County, 4 miles north of Corning: Channel Catfish – Good: Catch channel catfish of all sizes with night crawlers fished along rocky shoreline areas.
Three Mile Lake, Union County, three miles northwest of Afton: Courtesy docks are installed at the main boat ramp. Bluegill - Slow: Try jigs fished along creek channels in the flooded timber in 8-10 feet of water to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches. Walleye - Slow: Try jigs tipped with a night crawler or leech fished along creek channels in 8-10 feet of water in the flooded timber to catch walleye of all sizes.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at main ramp. Bluegill - Slow: Try jigs fished along the weedline or near cedar tree brush piles to catch bluegill up to 8-inches. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 21-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles and along weedlines. Walleye - Slow: Catch walleye of all sizes with jigs tipped with live bait fished along the creek channel in the flooded timber in 8-10 feet of water.
Water temperature in the Mount Ayr district is in the upper 70s to low 80s in most Mount Ayr-district lakes. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.