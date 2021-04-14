The Audubon boys’ – following up on a good meet at the Cougar Invitational over the weekend – came up victorious in Western Iowa Conference golf action Monday afternoon, defeating the Vikings 186-213 Monday afternoon at Audubon Golf & Country Club.
The Wheelers’ Joey Schramm won medalist honors with a 43, four strokes ahead of runner-up medalist Nate Jorgensen of AHSTW. Third was Audubon’s Aiden Alt.
Rounding out Audubon’s scorebook were Carter Andreasen and Jay Remsburg, each with 48s.
The Wheeler girls, playing their season opener, made it a sweep, downing the Lady Vikes’ 227-256. AHSTW’s Ally Myers was medalist with a 48 but that’s where the good news ended for the Lady Vikes, as no one else on her team shot below 59. Darian Hansen had the 59, with Megan Wise ending with 72 and Isabel Luna a 77.
The Wheelers ended with team-leader Sydney Beymer’s 52, followed by Kali Irlmeier’s 54, Madison Vorm’s 58 and Allison Elmquist’s 63.
"Very happy with our first meet, 227 solid score for us at this point in the season," wrote coach Paul Lynch in comments to the Advocate Journal. "Our newcomers Kali and Madison certainly beat their average in this first meet."
WHEELER BOYS BEAT GRISWOLD
The Audubon boys downed Griswold, 180-227, at Audubon Golf & Country Club Tuesday afternoon.
Jay Remsburg fired a 41 to lead the Wheelers to the 37-stroke win. Caleb Oakleaf had a 54 to lead the Tigers.
The Audubon girls did not have a team score, while Griswold had a 222. Tiger senior Jenna Reynolds had a 52, with teammate Mikala Pelzer beating Audubon’s Allison Elmquist on a tiebreaker for runner-up medalist honors.
"No team score (Tuesday, as) Sydney Beymer was home sick from school today," wrote Lynch. "Allison Elmquist shot a person best 55 and lost on a tie breaker for runner-up medalist. Both Kali Irlmeier and Madison Vorm beat there average for the season.
"I can certainly say that we are ahead of where I thought we might be this early in the season, a pleasant surprise."
