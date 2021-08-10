High school basketball in Iowa will have a shot clock starting with the 2022-2023 season.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, in a joint news release, made the announcement Tuesday morning that a 35-second shot clock will be implemented.
The two governing bodies said they will use the National Federation of High Schools' allowance for state adoption to introduce the shot clock for varsity basketball.
Approval came during separate meetings over the weekend by both boards of directors.
Use of the shot clock in sub-varsity competition will be allowed but not required. With a date set for statewide implementation, experimental exceptions will not be granted during the 2021-2022 regular season.
To encourage standardization among states, 35 seconds was the timing provided by NFHS approval. Further shot clock information and rule implementation will be provided by IHSAA and IGHSAU as it becomes available ahead of the 2022-2023 season.
When the NFHS announced that states could use a shot clock if desired, it was not known whether Iowa would adopt use of the clock. It was also not stated what led to the move.
OTHER NEWS
The two boards also approved changes affecting the 2021-2022 seasons for bowling and track and field. Details are as follows:
* Bowling: The state qualifying and state meets will have team and individual tournaments. Team events will feature baker games, then a bracketed format at the state meet.
Individual tournaments will be three games, including a bracket for the top eight individuals at the state meet.
Additionally, bowling classifications for both boys and girls have been changed. The largest 32 programs by enrollment will be Class 3A, the next largest 32 programs are Class 2A, and the remaining teams will be in Class 1A.
* Track and field: The starting date for the 2022 season has been adjusted a week earlier to allow for more practice time ahead of spring competition.
The first practice date will now be Monday, Feb. 21, one week earlier than previously established. The first competition date will remain Monday, March 7.
Additional announcements and changes will be announced by the IHSAA and IGHSAU on their websites.