ATLANTIC – Just three golfers managed to shoot at or under par on Day 1 of the Tournament of Champions at the Atlantic Golf & Country Club Friday.
But with another golfer at 1-over par and a six-way tie for fifth place at 2-over, the competition should be intense for the final two days of the annual three-day tournament, which draws the best golfers from across southwest Iowa.
Chris Nelson leads the field with his 1-under 68. A past champion, he had three birdies on the day, on holes 1, 10 and 15, which helped offset bogeys on 4 and 6.
Zach Christianson overcame three double bogeys, scoring seven birdies to attain even par at 69. He had a string of three-straight birdies, on holes 7 through 9, and went 3-for-4 in a stretch between the 10th and 13th holes to put himself in a tie for second with past-champion Andrew Martin.
Martin had just two birdies, on 10 and 17, but had even par on 14 of the remaining 16 holes to record his 69.
Past champion Alex Bireline sits in fourth place with a 1-over 70, with birdies on 13 and 18. In that tie for fifth place were Brian Fields of the Briarwood Golf Club, Jake Grandgeorge of Eagle Grove Country Club, Ben Renaud of Nishna Hills Golf Club, Carter Trewet of TCI Country Club, Ross Martens of River Valley Golf Course, and past champions Nathan Zimmerman and Derek Jacobsen.
Of that group, Renaud had the lone eagle, doing so on Hole 9.
The second and third days of the Tournament of Champions are expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. both today and Sunday. Play is expected to wrap up around 4 p.m. Sunday, with awards sometime around then.
SENIOR, SUPER
SENIOR DiVISIONS
Ron Peterson, a past champion, is the leader of the Seniors Division, nailing birdies on the first, eighth and 13th holes to take a one-stroke lead going into the weekend with a 70.
Daryl Armstrong and Del Miller are each tied for second place, each carding 71s. Each had two birdies, Armstrong bookending his day and Miller on the ninth and 18th holes. Rounding out the top 5 Seniors are George Gartelos and Darron Baker, both with 72s and each past champions.
Scott Willmott and Rick Thompson are tied for the Super Senior Division’s lead, each with 72s. Willmott had a birdie on the last hole, while Thompson had two, on the seventh and 15th holes, to force the tie.
Arnie Leistand (73), John Willmore (75) and Jeff Sperry (76) also were in the top 5 after Day 1.
Complete results, along with tee times for today and Sunday may be found at www.theagcc.com.