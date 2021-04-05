ATLANTIC – Sheryl Dusenberry, Atlantic Golf & Country Club General Manager, was recently recognized by the Iowa Golf Association as the 2020 Club Manager of the Year.
Bill Eby, IGA President, presented the award at the IGA annual banquet in Des Moines on March 26.
“We are so pleased for Sheryl to be honored with this award,” said Lucas Mosier, 2020 AGCC President. “She does an outstanding job every day keeping AGCC running smoothly, and we all truly appreciate her dedication.”
Dusenberry was nominated for the award by AGCC members. In their announcement of her selection, IGA shared some of the comments that brought her nomination to the top.
Dusenberry has been praised by the members and AGCC for her attention to detail, selfless service, and her people skills. This past spring, she stepped up to find innovative ways to safely serve their members during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dusenberry coordinated with the kitchen staff to provide takeout dining services to members, many times delivering the meals herself. Additionally, she coordinated with all other club personnel to implement safety protocols and make sure all club functions were in accordance with public health proclamations to ensure the safety of their members and guests.
Annually, AGCC hosts the Tournament of Champions, an event where golfers flock to Atlantic from across the state. IGA veteran Ron Peterson spoke highly of the way Dusenberry represents the club while hosting the event.
“You can tell she takes great pride in presenting and representing the Atlantic Golf & Country Club in the best way possible,” Peterson said. “She works tirelessly before and after the event to ensure the participants have the best experience possible.”
One member noted that Dusenberry exemplifies the attributes of an excellent manager.
“If a golf course were to hire a new manager, I would recommend they spend a week or two with Sheryl to see how a course should be run,” said member Allan Hjelle.