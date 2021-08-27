GRISWOLD – Griswold scored on its first play from scrimmage and with it took a brief 8-6 lead over visiting Exira-EHK Friday night.
That was on a 42-yard touchdown strike, Kamron Brownlee to Cale Swain.
That was almost all the offense the Tigers ended with on the night. The Spartans simply made more plays and held their opponents in check all night in a 59-8 rout in a battle of two teams that didn’t win a game last year.
It was the Spartans’ energy that helped them break a nine-game skid dating to the 2019 season.
“I was really happy with the way the kids came out and played. We had a lot of excitement from early on,” said Spartan coach Tom Petersen. “After they scored on their first play, we held them scoreless. I was happy with what our defense did all night long.”
Trey Petersen had 186 total yards, 98 rushing and 88 passing and figured in four touchdowns. Tyler Kingery had four touchdowns and 149 yards total offense.
The Petersen-to-Kingery connection came first with a 32-yard score. After spotting the Griswold touchdown, it was all Spartans the rest of the way, starting with Alex Hansen intercepting Brownlee for a 26-yard pick-six. Not long thereafter, Griswold gave up a safety when the ball snapped over Brownlee’s head.
Griswold stays home to host Bedford next Friday (Sept. 3), while Exira-EHK has its home opener vs. West Harrison.