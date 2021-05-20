Rylee Sloss finished her career at ACGC in style.
Hanging in the middle of the pack for most of the Iowa Class 2A girls’ 3000-meter race’s entirety, the Charger senior finished the race in 11:13.72 in a light mist at the state meet Thursday at Drake Stadium.
While 12th place wasn’t exactly what she had hoped for, she did say she maintained her splits well – she averaged around 1:32 per lap – and got a 10-second personal best.
“Can’t be upset with that,” she said.
A year ago, there was no state meet, canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This year, like one would imagine every one of her fellow athletes, Sloss is happy to be back competing in front of a crowd.
“It was nice to get back on the Blue Oval today,” she said, “and the atmosphere and to compete with a lot of area athletes again and other big schools. It was an exciting morning.”
When asked what she’ll miss the most about competing in high school – she’s bound for Iowa State University and will not be playing sports – Sloss said, “The adrenaline rush. You can’t beat. You get your nerves going but you want to stay in that forever. And then when it’s over it’s over.”
Thursday had a light agenda for area Class 2A schools, with ACGC and AHSTW each competing in several more events Friday. As for events already in the books for the two schools:
Girls 200-meter preliminary:
- AHSTW’s Cora Comer was eliminated after finishing 17th in 27.35.
Boys 4x400-meter relay:
- The ACGC contingent of Trevin Suhr, Kaden Thompson, Zach Moon and Charlie Crawford finished eighth in a time of 8:27.69.