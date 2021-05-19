ATLANTIC – A very evenly-matched triangular at Nishna Hills Golf Course ended with Atlantic in third place, but just by three strokes.
In this virtually even-steven matchup, Harlan was the meet winner with a 195, Norwalk a 197 and the Trojan girls a 198 with the team playing the back nine on the par 36 course.
Roni Hook led the way with a 47, while Abby Smith had a 49, Reagan Leonard a 50 and Belle Berg a 52 to complete the scoring. Abby Muller's 53 and Lexi Noelck's 56 were also varsity results.
Medalist was Harlan's Joselyn Cheek, who fired a 46, one ahead of Norwalk's Emily Jurgens, who won on criteria over Hook.
Chloe Gardner, April Vanderholm and Claire Wiederstein finished their seasons on the junior varsity, with Gardner carding a 59.
"This was a very evenly matched meet; a lot of fun to watch," said coach Kathy Hobson. "This wraps up our regular season. We will all have to be at our best on Monday when we host regionals at Nishna Hills."