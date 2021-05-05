Had it not been for the efforts of AHSTW’s top scorer, Atlantic’s losing streak might no longer be growing.
As it was, the Trojans continued to play some of their best soccer of the season, building a 2-0 halftime lead on goals by Beau Dickerson and Tristian Mathisen.
But the Vikings’ Raydden Grobe was just getting warmed up, and his hat trick turned into a 3-2 victory for the visiting team Tuesday evening at the Trojan Bowl.
The first half saw Dickerson break the scoring ice after taking the pass from Ethan Williams. Dickerson later had a hand in making a halftime score of 2-0, when he dished off to Mathisen who finished the scoring play.
“We passed the ball well and were able to find the back of the net,” said Atlantic coach Matthew Smith.
But the second half, Grobe took a couple of deflections off Trojan players, and an assist from Henry Luna, to rally the Vikings to the victory.
Brayden Lund had 15 saves to carry AHSTW to a 4-4 record.
“It was a really good game, back and forth. Just an unlucky game. We passed well,” said Smith after watching his Trojans fall to 1-11.
The Trojans run into a tough stretch once again, with Council Bluffs Lewis Central on Monday, May 10, followed by Treynor on Thursday, May 13.
GIRLS WIN
In Avoca, Atlantic tied a school record for most wins in a season, notching their sixth win with a 4-2 victory over AHSTW Tuedsay night.
Jada Jensen had two goals, while Aubrey Guyer and Quinn Grubbs each added a goal apiece.
Edria Brummer had nine saves for the Trojans as they took a 3-1 halftime lead over the Lady Vikes. No statistics were available for AHSTW.
The Trojans are 6-5, and last won six games in 2012, 2015 and 2016.