MONDAMIN – Riverside will be well-represented at the Iowa Class 1A state meet just by automatic qualifiers alone.
The girls got five events through by virtue of winning their events, while the boys also earned a spot by winning. Just the winners in each event at each of the 10 Class 1A state qualifying meets statewide are assured of going; the rest of the field, to be finalized today, will be filled by the next 14 best performances statewide, and there were quite a few from the Bulldogs and Lady Dawgs.
For automatic qualifiers, the Riverside girls had winners in the sprint medley relay (Veronica Andrusyshyn, Emma Gordon, Izzy Bluml and Lydia Erickson) in 1:54.65; the shuttle hurdle relay of Andrusyshyn, Mack Olmstead-Mitchell, Kya Hackett and Bluml; Andrusyshyn in the 100 in 17.73; Erickson in the 200-meter dash in 27.52; and the 4x100-meter relay of Andrusyshyn, Bluml, Gordon and Erickson in 52.42.
The 4x800-meter relay was the boys’ automatic entrant. Drake Woods, JJ Wilson, Kaiden Hendricks and Aiden Bell won it in 8:57.91.
The Riverside girls were the team champions, emerging from a tight race to win with 92 points, two ahead of runner-up Logan-Magnolia. Woodbine was the clear winner on the boys’ side with 132 points.
Iowa Class 1A SQM
Thursday, May 13, at Mondamin
Boys team scores: 1. Woodbine 132, 2. Council Bluffs St. Albert 85, 3. West Monona 69, 4. Logan-Magnolia 68.5, 5. Tri-Center 68, 6. Riverside 61, 7. West Harrison 49, 8. Ar-We-Va 46, 9. East Mills 43.5, 10. Boyer Valley 37, 11. Sidney 33, 12. Fremont-Mills 22, 13. Council Bluffs Heartland Christian 13, 14. Iowa School For the Deaf 9.
Girls team scores: 1. Riverside 92, 2. Logan-Magnolia 90, 3. West Monona 87, 4. Woodbine 86.5, 5. Tri-Center 75, 6. Council Bluffs St. Albert 74, 7. Fremont-Mills 67.5, 8. Ar-We-Va 53, 9. West Harrison 32, 10. East MIlls 29, 11. Boyer Valley 26, 12. Sidney 25.