ATLANTIC – The hiring of a former all-state basketball athlete who excelled in football at the collegiate level has become official.
Derek Hall, who had been an assistant on Jeff Ebling's staff the past three seasons, will be taking over the program starting this coming season. Ebling resigned last month after he was named the head boys' basketball coach at Indianola.
"Derek is a young guy who has a ton of passion not just for basketball but for everything he dips his feet into," said activities director Andrew Mitchell, listing all the other things he's coached.
Hall has overseen the school's summer strength and conditioning program, which has seen tremendous results.
"He is able to develop such great, positive relationships through that, and kids are excited to be around Derek," said Mitchell. That was very evident in interviews and talking with him. He's got a great support system in volunteer coaches (Zach Christianson, Dalton Franken and Jacey Hoegh) he's got coming back.
"He's young, but he'll get buy-in very quickly," he said.
Hall, a science teacher at Atlantic Middle School, also is the head freshman football coach and an assistant for both cross country and track.
He graduated from Denison-Schleswig High School in 2013, where he averaged 17.1 points per game and 4.4 rebounds during his senior year. He went on to play college football and Morningside College, Sioux City, and came to Atlantic in 2018.
With Hall's promotion to head coach, he'll now be involved in the hiring of two vacant assistant coaching jobs to fill out his staff, one of those being Hall's previous position that saw him as head freshman coach, and the other to fill out the post held by Jeremy Blake, who left to take the head coaching job at Nodaway Valley.