ATLANTIC – Twenty-eight athletes are on the roster for the Atlantic girls’ track team, and its a roster filled with experience amongst the upperclassmen and newcomers who are helping to continue the building process.
Seven letterwinners, including juniors and seniors who last competed two years ago as freshmen and sophomores, are on the squad. This year’s sophomore class got about four weeks of practice in before the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union suspended all sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As far as competition-wise, you’ve got two freshmen classes,” said coach Matt Mullenix, who enters his second year.
Seniors Madison Botos, Alyssa Derby, Kennedy Goergen, Taylor McCreedy, Caroline Pellett and Haley Rasmussen are joined by junior Addie DeArment. Each of the athletes have extensive experience in relays in particular, while McCreedy and Rasmussen had a lot of individual successes as well.
Senior Lauren Nicholas has switched to track this season and will also be looking to help lead
“We’ve had a good group, they’re a young group,” said Mullenix. “There’s a little bit of a maturing process of what we do, just grasping of what we do on a day-to-day basis and expectations.
“On the flip side we’ve got a good group of seniors and junior who were with us one and a quarter years,” he continued, “and they’ve been doing a nice job of bringing those younger (athletes) up to speed.”
WHERE THEY FIT IN
It’s a team that is expected to have high expectations, and Mullenix said his roster has a “little bit of everything,” from sprints and mid-distance to long-distance, hurdlers and field events.
The big thing is the relays. Derby, McCreedy and Rasmussen were part of two medal-winning units in 2019, the 4x400 (fifth) and distance medley (seventh) relays. McCreedy also qualified in the 1,500-meter run, while Rasmussen was a qualifier in the 200-meter dash and long jump.
McCreedy also was part of a state qualifying 4x800-meter relay squad, and she along with Botos and Goergen return. Pellett is the most experienced hurdler on the team and could also see some sprinting duty.
The upperclassmen were also a big factor in Hawkeye Ten top-three finishes: McCreedy winning the 3,000, and Rasmussen taking the long jump and 200 to go along with runner-up finishes in the 100 and 400. Derby took third in the 200, and she and McCreedy had hands in the sprint medley championship.
Younger athletes, from throwers to the jumpers, figure to fill in what is looking like depth development. Rasmussen is the only field event athlete to have any experience.
Underclassmen – and there’s a load of talent – will present a number of options for Mullenix and his staff to fill in holes left by the 2019 and 2020 graduates. Juniors who will be looking for, by and large, their first real varsity experience are Madison Clark, Tori Steinhoff, Lily Stufflebeam and Lexie Trotter will be joining them.
Sophomores – those athletes who last competed in eighth grade – are Laney Brosam, Kiera Chase, Madison Huddleson, Chloe Mullenix, Abbi Richter, Ava Rush and Brooke Vandevanter. Freshmen are Faith Altman, Makayla Atkinson, Alexis Jimenez-Russell, Avery Knuth, Nichole Middents, Avery Nicholas, Callie Pellett, Claire Pellett and Kyra Rink.
The Trojans were second in the Hawkeye Ten in 2019 and this spring will be looking to overtake Glenwood, which has dominated the league with five of the last six championships.
“The early season is the early season, but at the end of the day our goal is to be competing for championships,” said Mullenix. “The championships at the end of the season are the most important. The pinnacle is winning the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet (at Carroll) and we’ll progress well. It’s a fun group.”
Mullenix is being assisted this season by Derek Hall and volunteer assistants Roger Warne and Josh Rasmussen.