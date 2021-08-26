ATLANTIC – A new era is about to dawn for the Atlantic football team.
Friday night, the curtain officially lifts on the 2021 season and the Joe Brummer era of Trojan football. And, after three weeks of practice and a scrimmage under their belts, the Trojans are ready to roll with the season opener vs. Glenwood.
The varsity game is set for 7 p.m. at the Trojan Bowl. (The freshman game kicks off at 4:15 p.m.)
“It’s different. I’m glad that I have a good staff with me, a lot of the same guys (as last year) and so we’ll keep it as same as we can for the guys,” he said. “We’ll keep it consistent and the more comfortable the kids are the better it is.”
Practice times were adjusted this week due to the heat and humidity, but Brummer said his team has responded well.
“We probably had our two best practices of the year so far (this week),” he said. “We keep it up we may have to move practices back. They’ve done an excellent job this week being physical and getting to the ball and we’re finding our spots where we’re going to be playing our kids more and more.”
The Trojans drew a strong foe in Class 4A Glenwood, a team coming off a 5-3 season and have a good core of their backfield returning.
“Glenwood’s got a lot of good athletes coming back,” said Brummer .”They’ve got C.J. Carter, who’s phenomenal in the backfield for them, They’ve got both of their quarterbacks back. The others will be bounced around in different spots ... and those kids will be spread out. I’m sure they’ll use (their offensive threats) to their advantage.”
Two quarterbacks saw a good amount of action, and it was junior Tate Mayberry who completed 135 passes for 974 yards and eight touchdown. Add to that senior Brock Sell’s 454 yards and seven touchdowns and you’ve got a pretty good duo. The top two receivers are gone, but senior Austin Patton will probably be the Rams’ first option with his 196 yards back.
The quarterbacks are good running threats, too: Mayberry’s 425 yards and seven touchdowns, and Sell’s 152 yards and five TDs. Junior C.J. Carter is the big option otherwise, with 488 yards and three scores.
The offensive linemen might be a new group, said Brummer, but he knows, given Glenwood’s history, that they will have a good group waiting to step up and be ready to prove their abilities.
“They’re all five, strong, physical kids and that’s what they hang their M.O. on,” said Brummer of the Rams’ linemen. “They’ll be really good upfront for them.”
Senior Nolan Little had 43.5 tackles a year ago, the most of returning defensive backs, along with two interceptions, while junior Logyn Eckheart had four tackles for losses and two sacks. Returning Rams accounted for nine of 26 forced turnovers.
“They mix things up, sometimes a four-(man front) and sometimes a five-man front, so they try to keep you guessing,” said Brummer. “They use their speed and have fast guys all over the field and are going to run around and make plays.
“They play man coverage because they have the athletes to play man,” he continued. “It’ll be a tough outing with a really good, physical football team.”
Mayberry is the team’s punter, with 12 punts for a 32.7-yard average.
Brummer said a decision on quarterbacks – either junior Caden Andersen or senior Garrett McLaren – hasn’t been finalized. Andersen saw most of the snaps at the pre-season scrimmage with McLaren at wide receiver, but McLaren has taken quite a few repetitions at practice and the battle is still on.
“Both of them have good, solid experience. We should be ready either way,” said Brummer.
Moving elsewhere in the backfield, the options for at least the running game are solidifying more and more, with Tanner O’Brien likely to be the fullback and Ayden Brown and Dante Hedrington probably the 1-2 punch for running backs.
“Hopefully, a good night for those three mixed,” said Brummer. “With the heat early on and keep fresh legs and get those guys some looks here and there ... keep them all fresh and not let the heat get to them.”
The three keys to victory will probably be consistent through the season, said Brummer: “Controlling the line of scrimmage, making sure we win the turnover battle and controlling the clock. If we can control the clock it’s really hard to score when you don’t have the ball.”