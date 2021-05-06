DES MOINES – Spectators will be allowed two tickets per participant and sessions will be split for Saturday's state championship sessions for this year's Iowa high school state track championships.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union unveiled those details for safely executing the state meet, slated for May 20-22 at Drake Stadium.
According to the IHSAA and IGHSAU, the three-day event will remain at Drake Stadium. Attendance limits from Drake University and the Polk County Health Department resulted in the two-ticket-per-participant policy for the session in which they compete. Remaining tickets from each session will be made available to participating schools.
The middle of Iowa's four classes – classes 2A and 3A – will compete in the morning sessions each day. Classes 1A and 4A, along with wheelchair qualifiers, will compete in the late afternoon/evening sessions.
Spectators and participants will be required to clear the facility after each of the six sessions, including Saturday’s finals. Seating will be unassigned with spectators required to use socially-distanced pods and wear masks at Drake Stadium, per recent CDC guidance on crowds at outdoor events. Available seat locations inside Drake Stadium will be identified with stickers on bleachers. Spectators for shot put and discus competitions will be allowed ticketed access to the fields immediately north of the stadium.
The IHSAA and IGHSAU will work through member school administrators following next week's state qualifying meets (scheduled for Thursday, May 13) to arrange initial ticketing procedures for qualifiers and their alternates. Once available, digital ticketing will be conducted through HomeTown Ticketing participant promo codes via the IHSAA website. Qualifiers out of preliminary events on Thursday and Friday will be ticketed for Saturday finals once results are finalized.
Further event-specific protocols for all attendees (teams, spectators, media, etc.) will be announced once they are finalized through IHSAA, IGHSAU, Drake University, and local officials.
STATE MEET SCHEDULE
* Thursday, May 20 – 9 a.m.: Class 2A and 3A; 3:30 p.m.: Class 1A and 4A.
* Friday, May 21 – 9 a.m.: Class 2A and 3A; 3:25 p.m.: Class 1A and 4A, and wheelchair.
* Saturday, May 22 – 9 a.m.: Class 2A and 3A; 2 p.m.: Class 1A and 4A, and wheelchair.