It was a split night on the pitches for the Atlantic soccer teams Monday night.
For the Atlantic girls, a Jada Jensen corner kick to Aubrey Guyer was the only scoring needed in a 1-0 shutout victory over Nodaway Valley in Greenfield.
The score came early in the second half.
“It was a windy night and blowing but we shut them out in the first half and got the goal with the wind and hung on,” said coach Dan Vargason.
Edria Brummer had 10 saves on the night.
The Trojan girls improved to 5-5 on the year and with another win will tie the all-time program record for most wins in a season.
For the boys against Council Bluffs St. Albert, Beau Dickerson’s goal early in the second half tied the game at 1-apiece, but the Falcons scored in a flurry and went on to the 5-1 victory in Council Bluffs.
Tristian Mattheson had the assist for Dickerson. Gavin McIntosh had two goals to lead the Falcons, who have been in the state rankings this season.
It was one of the best games of the season for the Trojans, according to coach Matt Smith.
“Our communication was definitely better,” he said.
Tyrell Williams had 22 saves on the night inside the goal box.
Both Trojan teams play AHSTW tonight, the boys (1-10, 0-4 Hawkeye Ten) at the Trojan Bowl, the girls in Avoca.