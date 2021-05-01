The Atlantic track coaches gave their younger athletes a chance to shine as the Trojans gear up for one of their busiest weeks of the season.
Monday comes the annual Trojan Invitational, while Thursday the boys’ and girls’ will be back in action at the annual Hawkeye Ten Conference meet at Carroll.
This year’s Trojan Invitational is at Griswold High School, the move there taking place due to ongoing construction of the track facility at Atlantic High School. Joining the Trojans in this year’s event will be most of the Hawkeye Ten schools – Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Council Bluffs Lewis Central and Council Bluffs St. Albert – plus Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.
The Hawkeye Ten meet is at Carroll Athletic Stadium, with Kuemper Catholic the host school.
Both meets begin at 4 p.m. with field events, followed by running events at 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY MEETS
Meantime, the Trojan boys competed at Red Oak’s Tiger Relays, while the girls were in action at Denison-Schleswig’s Ace Nelson Relays.
The Trojans placed third in the junior varsity divison, with the sprint-medley and distance medley relays both winning. Dante Hedrington, Korbin Johnson and James McLaren were on both, with Carter Pellett anchoring the sprint medley and Logan Tarrell the final man in the distance medley relay. Pellett and Tarrell joined with Cooper Lamp and Brock Henderson on the winning 4x400-meter relay.
Top varsity division finishers for the Trojans were Jayden Proehl in the high jump and Drew Engler in the 3200-meter run; both were fourth.
At the Ace Nelson Relays, Laney Brosam’s time of 6:27.61 in the 1500-meter run was good for second place, the Trojans’ top individual finish. The 4x200-meter relay was also a runner-up, with Kyra Rink, Madison Clark, Callie Pellett and Brooke Vandevanter joining forces.
Thirds were by Madison Clark in the 100-meter dash, Faith Altman in the 100-meter hurdles, Vandevanter in the long jump and three relays: the 4x100 and sprint and distance medleys.
Red Oak Tiger Relays
Friday, April 30, at Russ Benda Field, Red Oak
Boys’ varsity team scores: 1. Glenwood 186, 2. Red Oak 95, 3. Harlan 90, 4. Woodbine 78, 5. (tie) Council Bluffs Lewis Central and Tri-Center 43, 7. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 35, 8. Atlantic 10.
Atlantic varsity results
High jump: 4. Jayden Proehl 5’4”. Discus: 7. Cohen Bruce 110’4”, 12. Nathan Keiser 97’5”. Shot: 12. Keiser 33’1”, 16. Bruce 31’10”. 3200: 4. Drew Engler 11:18.31. 100: 12 Cooper Lamp 27.02. 800: 6. Alex Sonntag 2:15.79, 7. Proehl 2:17.23.1600: 6. Logan Tarrell 5:25.81.
Boys’ junior varsity team scores: 1. Glenwood 201, 2. Clarinda 93, 3. Atlantic 60, 4. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 55, 5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 38, 6. Harlan 37, 7. Tri-Center 27, 8. Woodbine 23, 9. Red Oak 10, 10. Sheandoah 6.
Junior varsity results
Discus: 9. Alex Pross 74’6”. Shot: 12. Alex Pross 24’9”. Long jump: 5. James McLaren 15’4.5”, 6. Ethan Steffens 15’3”. Sprint medley: 1. Atlantic (Dante Hedrington, Korbin Johnson, McLaren, Carter Pellett) 1:46.28. 3200: 2. Brock Henderson 12:37.00. 100: 7. Ethan Steffens 13.35, 11. Zane Brownsberger 13.86. Distance medley: 1. Atlantic (Hedrington, Johnson, McLaren, Logan Tarrell) 4:15.92. 400: 9. Cohen Bruce 1:09.27. 800: 3. Brock Henderson 2:38.51, 4. Traeger Carey 2:45.39. 200: 5. Johnson 26.72. 400 hurdles: 6. Hedrington 1:16.72. 1600: 4. Mason McFadden 5:44.73. 4x100: 5. Atlantic (Keiser, Brownsberger, Carey, Steffens) 53.75. 4x400: 1. Atlantic (Carer Pellett, Cooper Lamp, Henderson, Logan Tarrell) 3:59.40.
Ace Nelson Relays
Friday, April 30, at Denison
Girls’ team scores: 1. Denison-Schleswig 109, 2. Tri-Center 73, 3. Atlantic 28, 4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 20, 5. Denison Schleswig JV-1 17, 6. Denison-Schleswig JV-2 2.
Atlantic results
Discus: 5. Lexie Trotter 80’3”, 8. Madison Clark 61’6”. Shot: 6. Trotter 25’7”. Long jump: 3. Brook Vandevanter 11’6.5”. Sprint medley: 3. Atlantic (Kyra Rink, Makayla Atkinson, Vandevanter, Faith Altman) 2:13.17. 100: 3. Clark 15.85. Distance medley: 3. Atlantic (Callee Pellett, Atkinson, Altman, Laney Brosam) 5:37.24. 4x200: 2. Atlantic (Kyra Rink, Clark, Callie Pellett, Vandevanter) 2:12.82. 100 hurdles: 3. Altman 19.31, 7. Avery Knuth 20.75, 8. Atkinson 21.50. 200: 4. Knuth 31.27, 5. Vandevanter 32.68. 1500: 2. Brosam 6:27.61. 4x100: 3. Atlantic (Kyra Rink, Callie Pellett, Makayla Atkinson, Knuth) 1:00.31.