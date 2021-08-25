GRISWOLD – The goal of every football team is to win games.
That goes without saying, but for the Griswold football team, winning games will take on a new sense of importance this year.
That’s because second-year coach Chase Wallace is hoping to pick up his first coaching win for the Tigers, and the program itself aims to snap a 17-game losing streak dating to late in the 2018 season.
The Tigers’ last win was Oct. 5, 2018, when they beat Essex 90-54, part of a two-game winning streak. Neither the Trojans nor Clarinda Academy, the Tigers’ other win that season, exist anymore: Essex has since co-oped with Stanton while Clarinda Academy closed its doors this winter.
That’s the background, and the less said about the losing streak the better.
The Tigers are focusing instead on winning, and the coaches and players believe there are winnable games on the schedule for this season
“Our goal is to win games. Our guys are focused and everyone has the same goal,” said coach Chase Wallace. “They have the mindset to do what it takes and make it happen.”
The Tigers have their entire starting offensive and defensive lines back from a year ago, a great starting point. Seniors Joey Jennum, Brayden Stirek and Zander Luft are the top linemen back, and they’ll be helped by a pair of linebackers, junior Cale Swain and senior Alex Hartman.
Swain and Hartman are two-way players, and will be the feature running back and fullback, respectively. Swain is the top returning offensive guy with 447 total yards, including 214 yards on 53 carries and a touchdown and 10 catches for 233 yards and three touchdowns.
“Cale Swain led our teams in total yards last year so having him back will be huge towards our team’s success,” said Wallace.
Back to defense, Hartman was in on 30.5 tackles, 23 solo and two for losses, while Swain had 28.5 tackles including 21 solo. The Tigers will be looking to increase forced turnovers, as they only had five, and junior Alex Rush is the only returning player with a fumble recovery.
Kamron Brownlee is expected to get the call at quarterback but saw mainly cleanup duty behind now-graduated Lane Mueller. Junior Adam Houser is the only other returning Tiger to have statistics, with 16 yards rushing.
Swain had 12 punts and averaged 36.1 yards per kick.
“Our main concern is we have a lot of young guys that we are going to need to step up for our varsity team on offense, defense, and special teams,” said Wallace.
Iowa eight-man District 9 is as tough as ever, evidenced by Fremont-Mills, last year’s runner up. Ranked in pre-season polls by Radio Iowa, the Des Moines Register and Cedar Rapids Gazette, the Knights have a Register pre-season all-stater in Jake Malcom, who’s expected to be one of the top returning quarterbacks statewide.
“Fremont-Mills was the eight-man runner up last year and although they lost some key players they are always a really good and well coached team. There will be no easy games this year in our district,” said Wallace.
The Tigers will open the season Friday at home vs. Exira-EHK, another program looking to get back into the win column after a winless 2020.
Wallace said his team is looking forward to the first game. “Our guys have been working hard and are ready to take the field and start the season off with a win,” he said.