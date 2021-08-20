Due to the weather forecast for Friday, times for the Atlantic scrimmage vs. Carroll at the Trojan Bowl will be moved up one hour – freshman at 5 p.m., followed by varsity at 6 p.m.
No parking will be allowed directly behind the middle school (due to the fire). Parking at Schuler Elementary is reserved; fans are asked to park at Washington elementary, on Ed Podelak Drive or in the grass off Olive Street on the east side of the Trojan Bowl.
Both the main gate on the northwest corner and the visitor gate on the east side of the stadium will be open.
Elsewhere:
Audubon:
- The Red and White Scrimmage is today (Friday) at Wheeler Stadium/Chis Jones Field. Introductions of Warrior football players will be at 6 p.m., with the scrimmage starting at 6:30 p.m. Sports Boosters are asking for Gatorade for the players.
The Audubon Lions Club has planned a tailgate party for Wheeler football fans from 6-7:30 p.m. For $7, the meal includes a pork sandwich, chips and a beverage. Tickets are available in advance from Lions Club members or at the gate.
Exira-EHK:
- The Spartans will travel to Glidden-Ralston today (Friday) at 6:30 p.m. for a scrimmage. Admission is one container of Gatorade.
ACGC: The Chargers will play Carroll Kuemper Catholic in a scrimmage today (Friday) at Carroll Athletic Stadium. Admission is one bottle of water or Gatorade, the drinks to be used by players before and after regular-season games.