The Atlantic girls’ soccer team has made history this season.
A program record 42 goals on the season (at least dating to 2010, when statistics were available via Varsity Bound Iowa), and the program’s most prolific scorer, Jada Jensen, with 27 of those goals.
Plus, at least since 2010 and possibly the entire history of the program, no other Trojan girls’ soccer team has won 10 games in a season.
Tonight’s Iowa Class 2A regional quarterfinal matchup will give the Trojans another chance to make history: Be one of the few teams that has beaten an opponent with more than 10 wins.
They’ve got a shot, but Panorama’s line of statistics shows a formidable opponent.
Panorama comes into tonight’s game with 13-6 record. Their victories include teams over such names as Van Meter, Nodaway Valley, Grand View Christian, Boone and Harlan.
The Panthers’ have four players with 10 or more goals, led by senior Ella Waddle’s 24. Then comes Audrey and Paige Cmelik (19 and 13, respectively) and Mia Waddle (11).
Laci Rishel has eight assists on the season.
The top goalkeeper is Lindsey Meyer, a sophomore with 36 saves and 27 goals allowed in 1,033 minutes of work, for a 57.1% average. The Trojans have rotated two goalies, with sophomore Edria Brummer logging an 82.5% save rate (22 goals allowed, 104 saves) in 823 minutes. Nellie Grooms has a 78.1% save rate (seven goals vs. 25 saves) in her 394 minutes of work.
Game time at Panorama High School in Panora is 6 p.m.
A Trojan win gives the girls’ soccer team a chance to continue making history – not to mention get that signature win,
The winner takes on Glenwood Wednesday, June 2, in Glenwood. The other half of the regional bracket includes Denison-Schleswig, Harlan and top-seeded Council Bluffs Lewis Central.
The regional final is Friday, June 4, with the remaining top-seeded team hosting. The winner of that game plays at the Iowa Class 2A state tournament June 8-9 and 11 at Cowine Sports Complex, Des Moines.