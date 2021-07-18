CLASS 1A
CAM 7, Lenox 6:
- The Cougars found themselves in a six-run hole after the third inning but managed to come all the way back in dramatic fashion to reach the Iowa Class 1A substate championship game for the second year in a row.
Lenox took a 6-0 lead after CAM’s pitchers and defense ran into some problems, with three walks, two hit batters and a pair of errors resulting in the Tigers’ six runs. Joe Kauffman relieved Lane Spieker and gave up just one hit and no runs in 3-2/3 innings of relief, but needed the Cougars’ offensive rally to help and got it.
In the fourth inning, a pickoff throw at first that went wide scored CAM’s first two runs, and Cade Ticknor’s RBI double cut the Tigers’ lead in half. Spieker’s RBI double and a single by Colby Rich made it a one-run game after the fifth. Ethan Follmann scored on a wild pitch from third to tie the game in the sixth.
In the seventh inning, Spieker ended up the hero. He took advantage of a walk, a wide pickoff throw at first to move to second, an error in shallow right on Rich’s sacrifice fly attempt and a wild pitch to plate the winning run.
CAM improved to 25-6 and will face Council Bluffs St. Albert, a 3-2 winner over Exira-EHK in another district championship game. The Substate 7 championship is 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenwood.
CLASS 2A
Van Meter 11, ACGC 3:
- The Chargers’ deepest post-season run in school history ended Saturday with an Iowa Class 2A district championship loss to the No. 2 Bulldogs in Van Meter.
The Chargers were held to four hits, with Charlie Crawford contributing two and getting two RBIs. The Bulldogs got 12 hits and took advantage of three Charger errors.
ACGC ends its season 13-24.