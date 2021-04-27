CORNING – The 2021 season opener at the Adams County Speedway Saturday, April 24, came with a slight chill in the air, but ended with hot action on the track that did not disappoint.
With an increased purse on the line, a total of 89 drivers signed in with aspirations of becoming the next Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Track Champion.
Todd VanEaton started the night off by collecting the season opening win in the Northland Oil Stock Cars. Van Eaton took control at the drop of the green and never looked back, holding off teammate Buck Schafroth for the win. Defending track champion Brad Derry was third, rookie driver Matt Avila finished fourth in his first career start, while Andy Davison rounded out the top five.
Defending B-Mod track champion, Jerod Weston showed yet again he will be the car to beat in 2021. Weston worked from his 3rd row starting position, and took the top spot near the midpoint of the 15 lap feature and cruised to his first win of the season in a brand new Edge Chassis. Bryce Allen scored runner up honors while Thomas Van Dyke made his way to ACS from Carroll and rounded out the podium. Cody Werner and Shawn Kralik completed the top five.
Stanton, Iowa’s Randy Foote collect a pair of wins at ACS one year ago in the Modified division while bringing home runner up honors in the final standings for ACS’s premier division. Foote wasted no time in showing he is ready to contend for this year’s title, dominating Saturday night’s opener to collect the win by 2.804 seconds over defending track champion Jesse Dennis. Jeff James crossed in third followed by Jeff Wiggins and Josh Cooper.
In the Liberty Realty Compacts it was defending ACS and National Champion Chris Vannausdle taking advantage of the pole position to score his first win of the season. Son Bryan Vannausdle made it a one two sweep in the runner-up spot after charging from 11th on the starting grid. Sean Bagby advanced nine positions to finish third, while Bruce Cross and Owen Richards rounded out the top five.
The Chat Mobility Hobby Stocks finished out the season opener with a thrilling side-by-side finale between a pair of former two-time track champions. Matthew McAtee battled early with pole sitter Blake Henry and Chris Bates before establishing himself as the dominate car. However, in the closing laps Bedford’s Jeremy Purdy found the top side and reeled in McAtee. Exiting turn four on the final lap Purdy mounted a vicious charge, but came up just short as McAtee scored the win by .071 seconds over Purdy. Bates finished in third, followed by veteran David Weeda and Jerid Lund.
Saturday, May 1, will be Week 2 of the Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Presented by Chat Mobility, as ACS will honor the top 15 drivers from the 2020 season in a championship ceremony at intermission. Action will return to its normal time, with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m.
Advance Auto Parks Week 1
Saturday, April 24, at Adams County Speedway, Corning
Poet Biorefing Modifieds
1 1 37 Randy Foote Stanton; 2 4 70 Jesse Dennis, IA 2; 3 3 71 Jeff James Stanton; 4 7 36T Jeff Wiggins Greenfield, IA 3; 5 9 10J Josh Cooper Prescott, IA; 6 8 0 Tony Hardisty Corning, IA 2; 7 12 22 Mark Karg Clarinda, IA; 8 5 38 Craig Garner Clarinda, IA -3; 9 6 3C Andrew Clark Braddyville, IA -3; 10 10 29 Monte Most Council Bluffs, IA -; 11 2 13F Troy Fudge Corning, IA -9; 12 13 4 Rod Sprague Creston, IA 1; 13 11 32 Dave Carlisle Creston, IA -2
Northland Oil Stock Cars:
1 1 V31 Todd VanEaton Orient, IA -; 2 6 92 Buck Schafroth Orient, IA 4; 3 8 37D Brad Derry Bedford, IA 5; 4 3 69 Matt Avila Prescott, IA -1; 5 2 30 Andy Davison Clarinda, IA -3; 6 5 50B Brock Badger Bagley, IA -1; 7 4 82M Anthony Robertson Savannah, MO -3; 8 12 19 Mark Menard Corning, IA 4; 9 13 20C Connor Owens College Springs, IA 4; 10 9 20X Todd Owens College Springs, IA -1; 11 7 31 Nick Woodard Corning, IA -4; 12 10 77 Glen Hoyt Creston, IA -2; DNS 11 20 Lance Swartz Corning, IA -
O’Reilly Auto B Mods:
1 6 86J Jerod Weston Red Oak, IA 5; 2 7 16A Bryce Allen Stanton, IA 5; 3 1 13 Thomas Van Dyke Carroll, IA -2; 4 2 21 Cody Werner Clearfield, IA -2; 5 8 0 Shawn Kralik Creston, IA 3; 6 4 6B Daniel Baudler Fontanelle, IA -2; 7 13 66 Nathan Buchanan Osceola, IA 6; 8 15 15B Randall Bix Maryville, MO 7; 9 9 62 Rick Barton Riverton, IA -; 10 16 37 Tyler Fudge Corning, IA 6; 11 12 20 Kirk McKay Prescott, IA 1; 12 5 78 Evan Davis Corning, IA -7; 13 11 87X Steven Biggerstaff Red Oak, IA -2; 14 3 88 Hayden Johnston Nodaway, IA -11’ 15 19 09 Kenny Darnold Jr Glenwood, IA 4; 16 10 32 Dillon Carlisle -6; 17 18 11W Alan Worth Prescott, IA 1; 18 14 3J CJ Reynolds Saint Joseph, MO -4; DNS 17 5R Gaige Reynolds Saint Joseph, MO
Chat Mobility Hobby Stocks:
1 2 72 Matthew McAtee Elkhart, IA 1; 2 7 4 Jeremy Purdy Bedford, IA 5; 3 3 104 Chris Bates Anita, IA -; 4 10 40X David Weeda Mount Ayr, IA 6; 5 11 95 Jerid Lund Orient, IA 6; 6 6 38H Matthew Hudson Mount Ayr, IA -; 7 8 7 Tom Myers Glenwood, IA 1; 8 12 22 Tanner Dixon Nodaway, IA 4; 9 14 11F Colton Garside Greenfield, IA 5; 10 16 12G Jeremy Ribbey Clarinda, IA 6; 11 21 9 Brit Pellman Creston, IA 10; 12 4 20 Jeremy Auten Clarinda, IA -8; 13 5 71 Patrick Pellman Earlham, IA -8; 14 18 33 Tim McCollum Coin, IA 4; 15 19 5 Derek Myers Glenwood, IA 4; 16 1 35 Blake Henry Indianola, IA -15; 17 17 21 Bennett Johnson Red Oak, IA -; 18 22 22H Eric Hensley Mount Ayr, IA 4; 19 9 52 Jerry Richards Creston, IA -10; 20 13 7K Bobby Key Corning, IA -7; 21 23 29 Anthony Fletchall Grant City, MO 2;
DNS 20 10G Dustin Grout Prescott, IA . 15 44 Ed Swanson Braddyville, IA -
Liberty Realty Compacts:
1 1 15 Chris Vannausdle Villisca, IA -; 2 11 15V Bryan Vannausdle Shenandoah, IA 9; 3 7 31 Sean Bagby Creston, IA 4; 4 13 74 Bruce Cross Bellevue, NE 9; 5 6 69X Owen Richards Creston, IA 1; 6 5 23 Dustin Sheppard Malvern, IA -1; 7 12 22 Tyler Housley Glenwood, IA 5; 8 10 19 Ryan Brown Fontanelle, IA 2; 9 4 98 Elijah Hoyt Creston, IA -5; 10 15 74R Cody Wilson Denver, CO 5; 11 8 5 Zander Steiner Shenandoah, IA -3; 12 14 35H Andy Haley Diagonal, IA 2; 13 9 92 Cody Robb Creston, IA -4; 14 18 73 Tyler Fudge Corning, IA 4; 15 19 69C Dusty Champlin Creston, IA 4; 16 20 8 Jackie Trichel Corning, IA 4; 17 21 01 Makade Wilson Corning, IA 4; 18 3 12 John Berg Creston, IA -15; 19 16 18 Matt Buchanan Creston, IA -3; 20 2 63B Terry Bickford Shannon City, IA -18; DNS 17 20 Robert Surrell Corning, IA -