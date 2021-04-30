GOLF
* Atlantic at Red Oak meet: Abby Smith took medalist honors as the Trojan girls' golf team took second at a quadrangular meet Thursday afternoon at Red Oak Country Club.
The Trojans fell 204-205 to Shenandoah, but bet Council Bluffs Lewis Central (240) and Red Oak (256).
Roni Hook had a 51, Belle Berg a 53 and Abby Muller a 55 to round out the Trojan scoring; Lexi Noelck and Reagan Leonard had a 58 and 59, respectively.
Smith had three pars, while Berg landed a pair of pars and one each for Hook and Noelck.
The Atlantic boys were clear winners with 157, way ahead of Sheandoah (209) and Red Oak (223). Braden Smith was medalist with a 38, while Drey Newell had a 39, Lane Nelson also had a 39 and Garrett McLaren had a 51. Roth Den Beste (56) and Cruz Weaver (58) rounded out the Trojan lineup.
* Griswold vs. AHSTW, Essex: The Tiger girls were 223-244 winners over Corner Conference foe Essex, while AHSTW didn't field a complete team in action Thursday at Griswold Golf Course.
Senior Jenna Reynolds fired a 43 to take medalist honors. Runner-up medalist was Ally Meyers.
The boys saw AHSTW win with a 199, 12 in front of Essex and 15 ahead of Griswold. The Vikings' Garrison Gettler was medalist with a 46, while Kameron Brownlee had a 48.
TRACK
* ACGC Gonzales-Parrish Invitational: The Chargers swept the team titles at their own home meet Thursday night in Guthrie Center.
The girls scored 152 points to Audubon's 142 to win the event, on the strength of double-gold winner Rylee Sloss in her specialties, the 1500- and 3000-meter runs. EmmaKay McClain won the 400-meter hurdles and Chloe Largent was the winner in the high jump.
The Wheelers had two winners, with Katelyn Nielsen having a hand in both: the shuttle hurdle relay (as the anchor leg), and the long jump.
The Exira-EHK girls, who were seventh, picked up one of their first events win of the year, coming in the 4x200-relay. Macy Emgarten, McKenzie Riley, Gemini Goodwin and Ella Petersen on that victorious team.
ACGC's boys had 190 points, 30 ahead of runner-up IKM-Manning, while Audubon was third with 110. Exira-EHK also got on the board with 30 points, placing seventh.
Nine wins were what did it for the Charger boys, and it was Charlie Crawford who had a hand in four: the 800-meter relay and as anchors of the 4x400, sprint medley and distance medley relays. Other winners: Cael Hoin in the shot put and discus throws, Trevin Suhr in the 1600, Clayton Wardyn in the 110-meter hurdles and the 4x800-meter relay.
Senior Joel Klocke had a hand in all four of the Wheelers' wins: the 400-meter hurdles, the anchor of the 4x200, and the firsts leg of the winning 4x100 and shuttle hurdle relays. Ethan Klocke joined his twin brother on the three relay wins.
Tyler Kingery was second in the high jump for the Spartans best finish.
SOCCER
* AHSTW vs. Missouri Valley: AHSTW swapped victories with Missouri Valley Thrusday night in Avoca, each winner getting revenge for a loss earlier in the week.
The Lady Reds won 2-1 in the latest meeting, after the Lady Vikes won Monday night by the same score. The win came in overtime.
After losing 4-1 on Monday, the Viking boys came back for a big win, behind four goals by Raydden Grobe. Henry Luna had a pair of assists, while Brayden Lund corralled 13 assists.
* Riverside vs. Tri-Center: The Bulldogs had five players score, and it was Ethan Reicks who had a pair to help the 7-0 win Thursday night at Neola City Park.
Reicks also had an assist. Also scoring were Caden Manzer, Rhett Bentley, Brogan Allensworth, Conner Steves and Braydon Hill. The Bulldogs are now 6-0 on the season.
The Trojans got the win in the girls game, surging to a 6-0 halftime lead and a 9-0 shutout in the end.