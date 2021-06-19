GRISWOLD – Griswold has been overlooked in the state rankings so far this season.
The Tigers might just crack the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's list the next ratings cycle after a nice 4-2 win over Iowa Class 2A Mount Ayr in the championship of the Tiger Tournament Saturday.
Griswold (16-1) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead off singles by Dakota Reynolds, Anna Kelley and Makenna Askeland.
The Raiderettes scored single runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings to tie the game at 2-apiece and held on to force extra innings.
With the international tie-breaker in effect starting with the seventh inning (the 90-minute time limit had expired), Erynn Petersen came in to pinch-run for Brenna Rossell, eventually scoring on a throwing error as the Raiderettes tried to field Jenna Reynolds' sacrifice bunt attempt. Reynolds moved to third on a grounder and scored after the pick-off throw attempt went wide.
Karly Millikan went on to retire the side in the seventh to secure the win over the Raiderettes, a better team than their 8-10 record indicates. Kelley and Askeland each went 2-for-3 in the game, while Millikan struck out seven and scattered five hits.
The opener was no contest, as the Tigers destroyed Tri-Center 17-0. The Tigers picked up 22 hits, the big highlight being Askeland's grand slam to go along with two runs scored and six RBIs total.
Rossell struck out six and allowed just two hits against the Trojans.
EXIRA-EHK
Exira-EHK was roughed up in the first game against Mount Ayr, giving up six early runs and eventually losing 10-0.
The Spartans bounced back with a 9-3 victory in the third-place game.
No details from the Spartans were immediately available. The team is now 18-4 on the season.