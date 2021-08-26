Week 1 is on tap for area football teams.
The only area matchup is Exira-EHK at Griswold, but there’s home and away games. Besides Atlantic’s home opener vs. Glenwood (previewed Thursday), area home games scheduled include ACGC vs. Greene County and Riverside vs. Red Oak. Road games are Audubon at Southeast Warren; AHSTW at IKM-Manning; and CAM at Fremont-Mills.
Quick thoughts on each game:
CAM vs. Fremont-Mills: This is a top-10 battle of southwest Iowa eight-man powerhouses – CAM is third in the first Radio Iowa poll, Fremont-Mills ninth – and a rematch from last year’s quarterfinal contest that saw the Knights withstand a late Cougar rally to survive and eventually end as state runner-up. CAM’s Lane Spieker and F-M’s Jake Malcom are both phenoms for their respective teams.
Exira-EHK vs. Griswold: One team will break a long losing streak. Spartan junior Trey Petersen takes over at quarterback after older brother, Tyler, graduated. Both Exira-EHK’s Tyler Kingery and Griswold’s Cale Swain are threats both rushing and receiving for their respective teams.
Audubon vs. Southeast Warren: Wheeler senior Gavin Smith returns after a first-team all-state 2,359 all-purpose yard season. The Warhawks are coming off a 7-2 season, their biggest returning weapon being second-team all-state wide receiver Cade Nelson (856 yards, 11 TDs), who also is a big threat defensively with seven takeaways last year.
AHSTW vs. IKM-Manning: The Vikings will look to rebound from a year heavily impacted by the pandemic, with an experienced defense contrasting a largely-new offense. The Wolves have an experienced quarterback in Nolan Ramsey (426 yards passing) and dual-threater Cooper Irlmeier (450 total yards) but are also looking for more offensive threats.
Riverside vs. Red Oak: The Bulldogs will be looking to spoil the coaching debut of Michael Nordeen, whose Tigers were winless a year ago. Backs Dawson Bond and Nicholas Fouts combined for 566 yards and six total touchdowns for the Tigers. Key players are back for the ‘Dawgs, including 1,500-yard passer Austin Kremkowski and 1,000-yard rusher Rhett Bentley.
ACGC vs. Greene County: The Chargers have key pieces returning for their run-heavy offense, including quarterback Brock Littler, fullback Gavin Cornelison and running back Charlie Crawford. Ram quarterback Bryce Stalder had 1,212 yards and 15 touchdowns for last year’s seven-win team.