LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Iowa Western held their second straight opponent to fewer than 100 yards total offense while scoring at will, also for the second straight time.
That all added up to a 45-0 shellacking of Arkansas Baptist College on the road Saturday afternoon.
The Reivers were on the attack from the start, with Donnovan Moorer scoring on a 20-yard pass reception from quarterback Nate Glantz. Kyre' Williams blocked a punt, and Jayleen Fitzpatrick recovered in the end zone, after which Glantz added another touchdown on a 12-yard pass to James Gilbert.
Milton Sargbah added two rushing touchdowns as the Reivers rested their starters, in anticipation for a second meeting with No. 9 Iowa Central. The Kinney Cup is at stake in this, a rematch from an April 3 contest where the Reivers pulled out a 34-20 win over the Tritons. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Titan Stadium.
The Reiver defense had 10 quarterback sacks and 14 tackles for loss.