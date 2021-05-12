TREYNOR – The ACGC boys’ track team was listed by VarsityBound Iowa as ranking third in the state qualifying meet’s power rankings, which assesses the relative strength and performances of teams.
There’s good reason for coach Cody Matthewson to be excited.
Several of his top athletes are ranked in the top 2 in their respective events at the Iowa Class 2A SQM in Treynor, set to take place Thursday. And with two state qualifiers automatically going in each of the eight SQMs statewide, there’s ample opportunity for several athletes to earn at-large spots even if they don’t get the assured berths.
Junior middle- and long-distance specialist Trevin Suhr ranks at the top of two events, the 800- and 1600-meter runs, and is second in the 3200-meter run. The News Telegraph area’s top thrower, Cael Hoing, ranks second in the discus throw with a season best fling of 148’6”, four feet clear of third place.
Two Charger relays rank third and have times within the top-24 statewide: the 4x800 and distance medley relays.
AHSTW recently graduated a large, talented class of boys and have been rebuilding most of the season. JJ Madsen probably has the best chance of qualifying, his events coming in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. The 4x200-meter relay could also have an opportunity, but anyone that wants to go from the Vikings’ squad will need their best performances to have a chance.
Ranked ahead of ACGC in the power rankings are Treynor and the Hawkeye Ten Conference’s Clarinda; Underwood and Shenandoah round out the top 5. AHSTW is ranked ninth out of the 12 teams.
GIRLS’ OUTLOOK
The Lady Vikes, however, have a number of athletes that are within the top 2 in the district and are favorites to qualify for state.
Senior Holly Hoepner is the odds-on favorite to make the trip in hurdling, both the 100 and 400-meter varieties. Her season-best time of 15.73 in the 100-meter hurdles is a second ahead of second place and for the 400-meter hurdles two seconds in front of that event’s second-place.
Also in contention is Chloe Falkena in the 3000-meter run; she has the fifth-fastest time in the event but with her season-best performance could make the top-24 cut.
ACGC’s Chloe Largent has a season-best jump of 5’4” in the high jump, currently the best in the SQM and an inch ahead of second-place.
Distance events are also a strength for the Chargers, and the 1500-meter run is one of the events to watch. Senior Rylee Sloss is ranked fourth with a time of 5:20.68, but first-place contender Mayson Hartley of Clarinda is just over a second ahead, meaning this race between four runners could come down to a photo finish.
Team race-wise, Treynor and Underwood, the top two teams at the recent Western Iowa Conference meet, are the favorites, with Panorama and Clarinda close behind. ACGC is ranked fifth and AHSTW seventh.