ATLANTIC – The first golf meet of the year is often used as a guide to improve upon.
Such is the case for the Atlantic boys’ golf team, which had some good performances but came up just a stroke short in a 163-164 loss to Carroll Kuemper Catholic Tuesday night at the Atlantic Golf & Country Club.
Braden Smith was the meet medalist with 37, two strokes ahead of Maverick Schwabe of Kuemper.
Garrett McLaren fired in a 40, Lane Nelson a 43 and Drey Newell a 44 to round out the scoring. Also competing for the varsity were Cruz Weaver (48) and Cooper Jipsen (53).
Coach Ed Den Beste said that, after two years off, it was good to get onto the links and play golf. Several of the performances pleased him.
“I thought Braden had a great round. This was his lowest this year,” he said.
“Garrett had a nice score today, as he took five to six strokes off his lowest score from two years ago. Lane also has a good score but wants to get that lower.”
“Drey had some struggles today; both driver and putter weren’t on. I know he will come around,” Den Beste continued. “It was good to see Cruz score today and Cooper had some struggles and will get better as well. We all know we can do better and drop some strokes. We need to use this as a guide to improve.”
The junior varsity Trojans were beaten 210-231 by the Knights. Roth Den Beste had a 45 as the best score. Behind him were Tate Niklasen (58), Colton Becker (60) and Chris Keegan (69).
The Trojans will be back in action Thursday vs. Creston at the Atlantic Golf & Country Club.