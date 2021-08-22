ATLANTIC – The most prolific class to come through Atlantic volleyball in the past decade has graduated.
Among the graduation losses were second-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference player Alyssa Derby and honorable-mention selection Haley Rasmussen. They were part of a strong, athletic class that were instrumental in the first conference win in eight years and the best league record (4-6) since 2011.
The good news? There’s some good pieces from which to build this year’s squad, and perhaps improve on a 13-20 season a year ago and make year four coach Michelle Blake’s team the best yet.
“Those five really helped set the foundation for what we wanted our program to be,” said Blake, who has five juniors and one senior on the roster. “They started for me as sophomores and those three years they were able to gain that leadership role. That’s the biggest void we’ll be looking for this year: Who’s going to fill that leadership role? Who wants that ball in the clutch situation?”
There are several of those players who have been stepping into those roles, both in practice and pre-season scrimmages.
Three starters are back, all juniors: Aubrey Guyer, Lexi Noelck and Abby Smith. Two other juniors, Ava Rush and Chloe Mullenix, also saw some playing time in pinch situations.
Smith and Guyer combined for 220 total kills in their sophomore year – Smith had 120, the most – and figure to continue to be the main weapons for the Trojans this year.
Noelck shadowed Rasmussen as the setter on last season’s team, but still came away with 169 assists in 88 sets and could be the top setter this year. Guyer also has a team high 30 blocks – 18 solo – on defense.
“Those three bring experience, especially Aubrey who has started for me since she was a freshman,” she said. “They’re stepping into that leadership role and gaining more confidence.
Also figuring into the hitting mix are Mullenix and senior Reagan Leonard.
Noelck and junior Jada Jensen will probably do the bulk of the setting.
Junior April Vanderholm could also see playing time and be in the mix.
“Our height gives us an advantage all across the front. This is probably the most height we’ve had in a long time,” said Blake, who has three hitters and one other player that are at least 5’10”. “Our height will give us an advantage both defensively and offensively at the net.”
Rush, who backed up Mia Trotter at libero, will be this year’s back-row specialist, this while juggling cross country duty. Her athleticism is expected to be a plus.
Passing will probably be the top concern and is the one area where the Trojans will be working on the most, said Blake.
In the conference, top teams are expected to be some familiar names: Carroll Kuemper Catholic, Glenwood, Red Oak and Council Bluffs St. Albert. The Trojans won’t have to worry about any of those teams until toward the end of September, as several tournaments dot the lineup beforehand.
“This group is a close-knit group,” said Blake. “They are a family They spend time in the gym and outside the gym and I think that in itself is going to be a strength for us when it comes to those clutch games. They trust each other.”
With Jeremy Blake now teaching and coaching at Nodaway Valley, the Trojans have somewhat revamped the coaching staff. Alyssa Dovenspike is back as an assistant and the junior varsity coach, while Tori Dolch will be the freshman coach and Katy Christiansen will be a volunteer assistant.