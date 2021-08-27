With just two seniors gone from last year’s 11-18 team, Exira-EHK appears to have a good nucleus returning for the upcoming season.
Juniors Katie Andersen and Shay Burmeister will probably lead the Spartans’ offense this fall, with 89 and 78 kills, respectively.
Assuming the Spartans use a two-setter offense, there’s plenty of experience there. Senior Mollie Rasmussen had 223 assists while junior Makenzie Riley added 89. Burmeister added 27, so there’s plenty of help in that department.
Riley and Burmeister appear to be the top returning defensive weapons up front. Burmeister had 64 blocks and Riley 34 blocks, while Andersen and Rasmussen could be good options up front as well. Three Spartans had more than 100 digs: Burmeister with 160, junior Quinn Grubbs with 111 and senior Alisa Partridge with 108.
One area the Spartans will likely be focusing on this fall is serving, with just a 54% percent success rate a year ago. The poor serving sometimes limited the offensive success of the team.
The Spartans open the season Sept. 4 at the Missouri Valley Tournament.