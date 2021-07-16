Note: All games start at 7 p.m.
CLASS 1A
District 1: LeMars Gehlen (18-12) at Remsen St. Mary's (24-3).
District 2: Algona Bishop Garrigan (16-13) at Newell-Fonda (20-6).
District 3: Northwood-Kensett (13-14) at Mason City Newman (34-1).
District 4: South Winneshiek (26-10) vs. Kee (31-9) at New Albin.
District 5: Maquoketa Valley (21-7) vs. North Lin (34-5) at Troy Mills.
District 6: Kalona Hillcrest Academy (14-9) at Lisbon (23-13).
District 7: Alburnett (26-9) vs. Don Bosco (24-4) at West High School, Waterloo.
District 8: Montezuma (13-6) vs. North Mahaska (21-5) at New Sharon.
District 9: Sigourney (19-5) vs. New London (24-1) at Danville.
District 10: Mount Ayr (20-4) at Martensdale-St. Marys (22-7).
District 11: Janesville (16-5) at Grundy Center (17-8).
District 12: Ogden (19-11) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (23-8).
District 13: Lenox (21-11) vs. CAM (24-6) at Anita.
District 14: Exira-EHK (11-13) at Council Bluffs St. Albert (30-8).
District 15: Logan-Magnolia (15-14) vs. Tri-Center (26-2) at Neola.
District 16: Woodbury Central (23-9) at Kingsley-Pierson (27-3).
CLASS 2A
District 1: West Lyon (18-4) at Orange City Unity Christian (18-7).
District 2: Spirit Lake (17-7) at Estherville-Lincoln Central (19-5).
District 3: Alta-Aurelia (19-8) at Pocahontas Area (18-10).
District 4: ACGC (13-23) at Van Meter (26-7).
District 5: South Hamilton (19-5) at Roland-Story (29-5).
District 6: New Hampton (17-15) at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (21-4).
District 7: Denver (16-18) at Dike-New Hartford (23-9).
District 8: Waukon (15-15) at Jesup (25-3).
District 9: Cascade (19-9) at Dyersville Beckman (20-14).
District 10: Wilton (17-10) at Camanche (21-6).
District 11: Williamsburg (18-14) vs. Mid-Prairie (18-7) at Wellman.
District 12: Davis County (13-18) at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (26-6).
District 13: Centerville (17-14) vs. Pella Christian (11-21) at Indian Hills Community College, Ottumwa.
District 14: Pleasantville (16-18-1) vs. West Marshall (24-11) at State Center.
District 15: Clarinda (16-11) at Underwood (21-4).
District 16: Panorama (22-4) at Carroll Kuemper Catholic (21-6-1).