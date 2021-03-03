DES MOINES – The Exira-EHK girls’ basketball bent, but as they have so many times this season, found a way to win.
Leading comfortably at halftime over MMCRU, the Spartans gave up a 24-point Royals’ third quarter, and led by all-stater Emily Dreckman, were threatening to build on a five point lead.
But the Spartans regrouped and took advantage of the foul situation to come away with a 60-55 Iowa Class 1A state quarterfinal victory over the Royals Wednesday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.
The Spartans, still unbeaten in 24 games, earned a Friday afternoon contest with top-ranked and once-beaten Algona Bishop Garrigan. The Golden Bears survived a tough challenge by Springville to move to the semifinals with a 48-42 win.
Quinn Grubbs had 25 points as one of four Spartans in double figures. The others were Shay Burmeister (14), Mollie Rasmussen (11) and Macy Emgarten (10).
The game itself had a familiar pattern to many of Exira-EHK’s games this season: Build an early lead, let it slip away but right the bus and pull away late.
This time, the team had to rally early from a 6-0 hole before taking a 30-21 lead at halftime.
The Spartans went from 10 points ahead to five points down, and the Royals looking to extend the lead even further in the third quarter.
It’s something the team talked about at halftime, as they’ve struggled at times with getting behind in the third quarter.
“We were down but our defense had to continue to be strong and we just needed to work as a team and we could get it done,” said Emgarten.
“It all starts on the defensive side. Once we get the defense going, our offense starts to click again,” added Burmeister.
Down 45-40, the Spartans forced a key turnover, and Emgarten got a three-point shot to cut the advantage to two, at 45-43 at the end of the third quarter.
Grubbs’ back-to-back buckets would tie the game up at the 4:56 mark of the fourth quarter at 49, and a three-point bucket by the sophomore sensation gave the Spartans a 52-49 lead at the 3:09 mark, and they’d lead for good.
The Royals had to foul, and the Spartans were 6-for-8 down the stretch, including a perfect 3-for-3 in the one-and-bonus situation. The Spartans, meantime, had fouls to give.
The Spartans were 72.7% from the stripe on the evening.
The Royals ran a man-to-man defense, something the Spartans have seen just once, according to coach Tom Petersen; that was agains the Woodbine game.
“We didn’t expect anything coming our way,” said Burmeister. “We have I don’t know how many plays in the playbook so we went over a lot at practice.”
“We’ve only seen a few teams do that this year,” added Grubbs. “We knew someone could create a mismatch and we’ll take that.”
Petersen was happy after the contest, once again talking about how his group of eight girls have time and again come up with the victory.
“They continue to find ways to get it done,” he said. “Offensively-wise when things aren’t there and if you watch them someone sets up a ball-screen ... they’re rolling off it and finding the right people that’s just a close knit group of girls that know how to play with each other.”
Grubbs’ 12-straight points in the fourth quarter to turn the tide was a result of adjusting.
“I told her she wasn’t utilizing the screen like she should have ... and I thought she did a better job of doing that in the fourth quarter especially to start making some things happen,” he said.
The Spartans will enjoy this one for now, but it’ll quickly be time to prepare for Garrigan and Audi Crooks, the 6’3” center who has more than 500 points this season.
Petersen watched video of the Golden Bears’ game against Newell-Fonda, the state’s No. 2 team, in their regular season meeting.
“She’s a pretty good basketball player so we’ll go home and figure something out,” said Petersen. “But we’ve got some pretty good basketball players ourselves, so we’ll see what we can do.”