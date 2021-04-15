COUNCIL BLUFFS – The Atlantic boys’ golf team had a goal Thursday: Shoot a better team score than they did earlier this week at Shenandoah.
Mission accomplished, according to coach Ed Den Beste.
The Trojans had two score an 80, good for third and fourth place, as they won the 11-team Fox Run Tournament handily over runner-up Council Bluffs St. Albert, 329-352. Fremont-Mills was a distant third with 365.
All four of the Trojan scorers were in the top 10. Drey Newell had an 80 to place third, while Lane Nelson took fourth on criteria, also with an 80. Braden Smith was fifth with an 80, and Garrett McLaren rounded out the scoring with an 87, good for eighth.
“It was great to see our boys come through today,” said De Beste. “I challenged them to a score between 320 and 330. Drey (Newell) lead the way for the team. Had some struggles to start but ended well with a 9-over round.”
Cruz Weaver and Roth Den Beste each had 101s to round out the varsity lineup for the Trojans. The tournament was played on a fast and hard green.
“This was a great win for us. Need to take this play into next week,” said Den Beste.