COUNCIL BLUFFS – The rubber match between the AHSTW and Treynor boys’ basketball teams wasn’t even close.
The co-Western Iowa Conference champions split their regular season games decided by a combined seven points.
With a spot in the Iowa Class 2A Substate 8 was on the line, the seventh-ranked Cardinals simply scorched the nets and two of their top players combined for 62 points in Tuesday night’s 84-51 rout of the fourth-ranked Vikings that wasn’t even as close as the final score would indicate.
No way was this close. The Cardinals simply ran and gunned, got to every rebound and loose ball, buried three-point shots at will and used their experience to outmatch the Vikings in every phase of the game.
The Cardinals ended with a school-record 15 for the game.
“You have to tip your hat and give credit to them,” said coach G.G. Harris, emerging from the locker room after an extended post-game chat with his young team. “They really beat us but our guys never gave up. I applaud our effort and we wanted to be here. We still think we’re a really good team but they played better than us ... and what we threw at them wasn’t enough.”
The Vikings won 76-73 win on Dec. 15. The Cardinals returned the favor with a 56-52 victory on Feb. 1.
This time, experience mattered and showed.
Treynor started four upperclassmen and just one sophomore, while the Vikings started a freshman and three sophomores.
A sign of things to come came in the opening 75 seconds, when the Cardinals raced out to a 7-0 lead on quick transition. Kyle Sternberg got the Vikings on the board with a three-pointer, but the Cardinals went on to bury two more threes in the period and eventually settled for a 21-17 lead at the end of the first.
After the Cardinals built their first 10-point lead midway through the second quarter, the Vikings tried chipping away. Sternberg had a couple of free throws and J.J. Madsen came off the bench to score a basket to pull his team to within four at 27-23.
That’s as close as AHSTW got. Treynor dropped a pair of threes off the hand of Tim Zimmerman, and rebuilt a brief 10-point lead before going into the locker room with a 33-24 halftime lead.
Any thoughts of a rally were quickly dashed in the third period. Sid Schaaf drained four three-point shots to help key a 30-12 shift-it-into-goodbye-gear run, and with a 63-36 lead after three quarters the game was all but officially int he books.
Schaaf ended with 34 points, while Zimmerman and his torrid three-point shooting – he had eight – was not far behind with 28.
“We talked about it, but for a lot of guys this is their first taste,” said Harris. “I’m not saying necessarily that it rattled us but it definitely made the game fast mentally and when Treynor is playing at the level they were playing, we were chasing all night.
“When we got it to within four I thought we had a really good chance,” he continued. “But they get an uncontested layup and a transition three to get it right back to nine. They just played really well and better than us for 32 minutes.”
AHSTW was led by Raydden Grobe, the lone junior to start, with 18. Two sophomores who started were the others in double figures: Brayden Lund with 13 and Sternberg with 10.
The Vikings depart just two seniors, Blake Holst and Jake Kelly. With five underclassmen starters back, things look really strong for the next couple of seasons.
“We have a solid group,” Harris said. “We know we’re good but atmosphere like this, it’s one thing to know that you’re good but you have to play good that the opportunity is presented.”