BASEBALL
* Griswold 7, East Mills 4: For the first time since the 2018 season, the Tigers got a win over someone other than Essex, and it was the Wolverines who were the victims. A four-run fifth inning proved to be the difference, with Cash Turner's three hits and Kameron Brownlee's three-hit, eight strikeout performance also being keys.
* Treynor 6, Audubon 1: The Wheelers were held to just two hits, and gave up five unearned runs in the loss.
* ACGC 5, Woodward Granger 4: A three-run seventh inning saw the Chagers' Eli Kading come through with the winning RBI.
* Woodbine 6, CAM 0: The Cougars were limited to three hits and two walks.
SOFTBALL
* Riverside 2, AHSTW 1 (8 innings): A pitcher's duel ended when Izzy Bluml drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth to eke out the Western Iowa Conference victory Monday in Oakland.
Sienna Christian took the loss for the Lady Vikes, striking out nine and allowing just six hits, three by Lady Dawg Elly Henderson. It was Henderson who was walked home for the winning run, and she had the RBI to get Morgan Heiny home in the third inning to tie the game at 1-apiece.
* Griswold 14, East Mills 0: It took just four innings to dispose of the Wolverines in Corner Conference action Monday night. Karly Millikan and Brenna Rossell combined for the no-hitter, allowing just one base runner. Anna Kelley had a three-run home run to end the game early.
Gracelyn Partlow had a triple and scored on an error in the top of the third to open the scoring. Ally Meyers had two hits to lead the charge.
* Treynor 1-4, Audubon 0-14: The Wheelers split with the Cardinals in a WIC doubleheader Monday night.
After being held to just four hits in the opener, the Wheelers erupted for 14 runs, just three coming off hits as they took advantage of some very friendly Cardinal pitching (18 walks) and three Cardinal errors. Hannah Thygesen had a three-run home run, while Kylee Hartl hadfive RBIs.
* Exira-EHK 5, Nodaway Valley 1: Macy Emgarten gave up just four hits and struck out 11 in the win.
* Woodbine 9, CAM 1: The Cougars were held to three hits, the highlight being a solo home run by Lilly Applegate in the sixth inning.