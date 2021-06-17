BASEBALL
CAM 18-20, Whiting 3-5:
- Both games ended very early as the Cougars demolished the Warriors Wednesday night in Anita. Colby Rich hit his seventh home run of the season and is the current state leader. The Cougars took advantage of 12 walks and nine stolen bases. Seth Hensley threw a no-hitter. The nightcap saw a 12-run third inning deliver the biggest blow.
Treynor 19, Audubon 5:
- A nine-run second inning broke the game open for the Cardinals. The Wheelers were limited to four hits on the evening, and they could not take advantage of a bases-loaded situation in the first inning.
SOFTBALL
Underwood 12, Riverside 1:
- The Lady Dawgs were limited in their opportunities against the Eagles, the leaders of the Western Iowa Conference.
CAM 7-13, Whiting 6-0:
- The Cougars swept a pair from the Warriors Wednesday night in Anita. Mallory Behnken went 4-for-4, strong backup for Marissa Spieker who picked up the win with six strikeouts. Helen Riker struck out five in the three-inning, one-hit shutout in the nightcap.
Exira-EHK 12, West Harrison 4: Shay Burmeister and Alisa Partridge each scored three runs in a win over a fellow Rolling Valley Conference powerhouse.