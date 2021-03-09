Clare Christensen, University of Northern Iowa women's swimming: The Panther freshman had a pair of seconds at Indiana State on Saturday, March 6 – a time of 24.53 in the 50-yard freestyle and as part of the 200-yard medley relay. She also had two thirds: A time of 53.47 in the 100-yard freestyle and a spot on the 400-yard freestyle relay. She is a 2020 Audubon graduate who competed on the Atlantic girls' swimming team.
Carter Cox, Cumberlands University wrestling: The 2016 Atlantic graduate and Patriots senior, finished sixth at the NAIA National Wrestling Tournament last week in Wichita, Kan. In going 3-3 for the tournament, he decisioned Oklahoma City University's Billy Sullivan 7-1, then lost by that same score to Grant View's Justin Portillo. After a pair of consolation bracket decisions, he lost his last two matches, including an 11-4 decision to Daniel Vargus of Doane College, to earn sixth place and a spot on the podium.
Ryan Hawkins, Northwest Missouri State basketball: The Bearcat senior was a member of the all Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association all-tournament team after the Bearcats were upset 68-66 by Washburn in the championship game Saturday, March 6, at Maryville, Mo. A 55-foot buzzer-beater sealed the upset, where Hawkins had 23 points and 10 rebounds, plus seven steals and three assists. The 2016 Atlantic graduate had double-doubles in two previous MIAA games – 25 points and 10 rebounds vs. Emporia State; 30 points and 11 rebounds vs. Central Oklahoma – to help the Bearcats move to the title game.
Ryann Portch, Hawkeye Community College women’s track: The RedTails freshman, a 2020 AHSTW graduate, had an outstanding NJCAA Indoor National Championship meet, anchoring the third-place 4x800-meter relay team with a time of 2:21.79. She ran fifth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:20.87. Both were school records.
Sophia Peppers, Morningside women's basketball: The Mustangs' junior had the winning shot in the GPAC championship game, winning 67-65 over Concordia University last week in Sioux City. Peppers, a 2018 Exira-EHK graduate, finished with 16 points and eight rebounds for the game.