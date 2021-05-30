AMES – Both Jenna Reynolds and Reese Snyder recall some of their earliest experiences on the golf course.
Both were about 8, and for both it was largely family things.
“I think it’s something I’ve always wanted to do since I was little,” said Reynolds, a Griswold senior. “It’s what my brothers (Jacob and James) did in golf and I looked up to them.”
“My family was a big golfing family and that was mainly what put me into it,” noted Snyder, a CAM sophomore. “I started when I was 7-8, when I could put a club into my hand, and I was with friends all the time golfing little league.”
Both will be taking their years of experience into this week’s state golf meet at Ames Golf & Country Club. The two-day, 36-hole meet kicks off Tuesday and runs through Wednesday.
Reynolds was the medalist for both rounds of regional. She fired an 86 at Neola’s Quail Run to outdistance Corner Conference rival Avery Dowling of Sidney by two strokes. In the Region 2 final meet at Anita’s Crestwood Hills, it took a 90 to win, but it was enough to beat four golfers tied at 92, including Dowling.
Snyder advanced twice on her home course, Crestwood Hills. After winning medalist honors by five strokes in the first round, she came in with a sixth-place tie in the Region 2 final to take one of the two final spots at state, her score being a 93.
For Reynolds, her qualifying for the state meet carries on a family tradition. Older brothers (and twins) Jacob and James Reynolds were state qualifiers, their best finishes coming their senior year in 2016. Jacob finished sixth at that year’s Class 1A state meet at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown with a 151, while James was just two strokes and two places behind.
“My dad (Jason) and I spent summers going to different golf tournaments and things like that,” said Jenna, noting she learned plenty from both her father and brothers. “I learned about staying late and working on everything, and that you can’t get to where want to be just practicing the minimum.”
Jason Reynolds, who doubles as both her coach and her father, naturally would say his daughter has been a good leader and role model for her golf team. And a big part of her team’s success throughout high school – she’s a three-time state qualifier, qualifying as part of her team her freshman year in 2018 and then as an individual in 2019. (There was no season in 2020 due to the pandemic.)
“On and off the golf course been a great leader and great person,” said Jason Reynolds. “I think her work ethic is kind of contagious, and she’s good at going out staying late at times and working on areas need to be worked on, such as short game.”
At the regional meet, coach Reynolds cited his daughter’s consistency and ability to keep the ball in play as keys to her post-season success.
“She hits the irons very solid, and it was the short game that got her to this point more than anything else. She chips and putts very well,” he said.
Jenna, who was the homecoming queen this past fall, said she loved playing with her teammates and having their support, along with the support of her community.
“It was just the time we have together,” she said. “We didn’t have a team last year, so just the van rides and practices with all the senior girls and making memories.”
Coach Reynolds told Jenna the same thing he’s told many of his teams in the past: Getting to state is an accomplishment in and of itself.
“The hard work is done. Getting there is a challenge and it’s going to be a fun couple of days walking 18 holes with her,” he said.
For Snyder, it’s her first trip to the state meet. She could have made it as a freshman but the pandemic put a stop to that. Still, she found time to work on her golf game.
“I was at a course probably every day with friends and family,” said Snyder. “I pretty much worked on everything, pitching and driving and putting.”
Her progress has been steady but fun to watch, seeing her cut from the high-50s to mid-40s. That’s something her coach, Joe Wollum, was quick to point out.
“She’s really peaking at the right time,” he said of the dual-sport athlete who also competed in track this past spring. “I think the last nine-hole meet she had a 42 or 43, and that took us into post-season play. The (Rolling Valley) Conference meet she shoots a 98, and that first-round regional she was medalist with 95, and then she placed sixth at the state qualifying with 93. She’s kept getting better and better as the season goes on.”
As it was the short game for Reynolds, it was driving off the tee box, staying in the fairway and hitting her approach and chip shots that have boosted Snyder.
“Everything’s falling into place at the right time of the year,” said Wollum.
The 5x80 Golf Club near Menlo probably was her favorite course this year, besides the home greens of Crestwood Hills. “I just felt comfortable there. I’ve never golfed there but it was really relaxing, it was warm outside and course was flat and every hole was pretty much straight,” she said.
Snyder might just have a fan in Sammi Jahde, the CAM graduate who last year had her senior season scrubbed due to the pandemic, one where she was among the favorites to contend for state meet medalist.
They run in the same social circles but have not had a chance to play competitively together, noted Wollum. But Snyder knows of Jahde’s accomplishments.
“I think Sammi’s her No. 1 fan right now. I don’t know if they’ve reached out to each other other than to offer congratulations, but I’m sure Sammi would be the first one to offer her suggestions on what she could do and help her out,” said Wollum.
For the state meet, Reynolds said she figures her short game will be a key to whatever success she has.
“I just think my short game ... I had a lot of putts that I made instead of leaving them short like I usually do,” she said. “I’m just really excited to go out and be with my coaches one last time, and just hittng driver straight and far and chips closer than usual I’ll need.”
For Snyder, Wollum said accuracy with her driver will be essential.
“She’ll need to continue to be accurate with the driver and approach shots near the green,” he said. “The greens (at Ames Golf & Country Club) are a little faster than what we’ve played on, so she’ll have to figure out how to adjust with the putter.”