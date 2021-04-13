TENNIS
* Atlantic vs. Shenandoah: The Trojan tennis teams split a doubleheader Monday afternoon, each by 5-4 scores.
The Trojan girls won over the Fillies at Sunnyside Park. Genevieve Martinez and Addi Schmitt each were double winners, the two winning at Nos. 3 and 5 singles. Martinez and Olivia Engler teamed at No. 2 doubles to win 9-8 (3) while Schmitt and Aspen Niklasen were 8-2 winners at No. 3 doubles.
Nellie Grooms also won at No. 2 singles.
The Trojan boys fell to the Mustangs. The Sturm brothers factored in three of the wins, Grant at No. 1 singles (10-4) and Ethan at No. 2 (11-9), and teamed to take the No. 1 doubles spot by a 10-5 score. Bryan York won 10-5 at No 6 singles for the Trojans' other victory.
* Council Bluffs St. Albert 6, Audubon 0: Tyler Ruggard, Eli Deist and Connor Christensen each won a set against their Falcon opponents, but the Wheelers came up empty in a 6-0 loss Monday afternoon in Council Bluffs.
Ruggard, Deist and Christensen, representing Nos. 1 through 3, each fell 8-1 to the Falcons' Jeff Miller, Carter White and Dan McGrath, respectively.
GOLF
* RVC Boys Golf at Carroll: The second round of Rolling Valley Conference boys' golf saw Exira-EHK take a six-stroke victory over Coon Rapids-Bayard, 184-190, Monday afternoon at Carroll Country Club.
Spartan sophomore Trey Petersen was third in the individual standings with a 44, one ahead of Dane Paulsen. Tyler Petersen also shot below 50, coming in at 47. Hunter Andreasen rounded out the scoring with a 61.
CAM finished fourth overall with a 195, led by Wyatt Gettler's round of 46. Peyton Jessen hada 48, Marshall Harris a 50 and Ethan Arp a 51 for the Cougars' scoring.
Woodbine's Cory Bantam won medalist honors with a 39, while Boyer Valley's Clay Roberts was runner-up medalist with a 43.
* RVC Girls Golf at Dunlap: CAM's Maddie Holtz fired a 49 that was good for third place individually, the same position that the Cougars finished as a team as the Rolling Valley girls' golf teams continued round-robin play at each team's home course, Monday at Dunlap Golf Club.
The Cougars finished with a score of 226, 20 back of host Boyer Valley and just three back of runner-up Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Rounding out the CAM scoring were Reese Snyder with a 56, Meredith Rich and a 60, and Mady McKee's 61.
Exira-EHK's tandem also shot well, with Shay Burmeister firing a 51 and Molly Rasmussen a 55.
* Griswold at East Mills: The Tigers swept the Wolverines in Corner Conference action Monday afternoon at Fairview Hills Golf Course in Malvern.
The Tiger girls won 223-271, behind medalist efforts of Jenna Reynolds and a 55. Britney Nelson was second with a 56.
The boys beat the Wolverines 223-242, with Caleb Oakleaf finishing with a nine-hole score of 52 to claim medalist honors.
* AHSTW at Audubon: The Wheeler boys' came up victorious in Western Iowa Conference golf action, defeating the Vikings 186-213 Monday afternoon at Audubon Golf & Country Club.
The Wheelers' Joey Schramm won medalist honors with a 43, four strokes ahead of runner-up medalist Nate Jorgensen of AHSTW. Third was Audubon's Aiden Alt.
Rounding out Audubon's scorebook were Carter Andreasen and Jay Remsburg, each with 48s. Mark Bruns was the second-high for AHSTW with a 48, while Nick Denning and Kyle Jorgensen each had 50s.
The Wheeler girls made it a sweep, downing the Lady Vikes' 227-256. AHSTW's Ally Myers was medalist with a 48 but that's where the good news ended for the Lady Vikes, as no one else on her team shot below 59. Darian Hansen had the 59, with Megan Wise ending with 72 and Isabel Luna a 77.
The Wheelers ended with team-leader Sydney Beymer's 52, followed by Kali Irlmeier's 54, Madison Vorm's 58 and Allison Elmquist's 63.